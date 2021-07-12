NEWS
Investment

Vanguard lowers platform fees

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 12 JUL 2021   12:01PM

Vanguard has made changes to the fees on its Personal Investor platform and introduced a brokerage fee for all listed investments.

From August 18 the investment manager will remove the account fee for Vanguard ETFs, managed funds as well as the cash account and instead apply a $9 brokerage fee.

The new fee replaces the 0.20% per annum account fee for the cash account, ETFs, managed funds and direct shares.

Meanwhile, the new account fee for ASX direct shares will be 0.10% per annum and the additional brokerage fee of $9.

Vanguard head of Personal Investor Balaji Gopal said Vanguard wanted to ensure the platform supports investors in their wealth building journey.

"Adjusting the fee structure is just one important change we are making to deliver the best value we can, and we look forward to introducing other features in the coming months that will help enhance the investing experience over time," he said.

Vanguard launched Personal Investor in April last year to provide low-cost access to the firm's most popular products with a low minimum entry point of $500.

"Vanguard Personal Investor is not designed like a broking site which has a focus on trading. We want investors to be encouraged to think long term and take time to consider changes to a well-diversified portfolio," Gopal said.

"For this reason, when we built the platform, we introduced it with features like a focus on portfolio value versus displaying short term percentage performance movements, and two factor authentication requirements to execute trades."

Personal Investor recently launched an iOS app and has plans to launch a trust and company account, an automated regular investment feature and an Android version of the app.

Read more: VanguardBalaji GopalVanguard Personal Investor
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
