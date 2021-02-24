Vanguard finds dirty assets in ESG fund

Vanguard has changed the descriptions of an ethically conscious bond fund, after a review turned up holdings that investors were told were excluded.

Vanguard Ethically Conscious Global Aggregate Bond Index invests in about 4500 fixed income instruments and is based on a joint benchmark from Bloomberg Barclays and MSCI.

MSCI filters the holdings for ties to fossil fuels, nuclear power, alcohol, tobacco, gambling, weapons and adult entertainment as well as conduct related screens based on severe controversies.

Or so investors were told.

Last week, Vanguard informed them that that MSCI was not screening all holdings in the fund, but just the public companies. This means governments or unlisted companies were left out.

"Vanguard consistently reviews our funds and ETFs and the indexes they are managed against including the ongoing appropriateness of the benchmark methodologies used by our ethically conscious range to screen securities," a spokesperson for the company said.

"It was during this routine process it came to our attention that some company structures, including non-listed companies may not be excluded by the screens applied by the index provider. The investor always comes first at Vanguard, so we are investigating further to ensure our Vanguard Ethically Conscious Global Aggregate Bond Index Fund and ETF (the fund) continues to align with our investors' expectations.

"In the interim, we have amended the PDS and issued a unitholder notice to accurately reflect a description of the methodology used by the fund," it said.

Vanguard offers the fund in three vehicles: an NZD hedged managed fund domiciled in Australia, which had $968 million in assets at January end; an AUD hedged managed fund with $158 million and an ASX-listed ETF under the ticker VEFI.

Vanguard and MSCI both declined to comment on what percentage of the total assets in the fund were in industries that investors were previously told were excluded.

They also did not comment on how many of the 4500 holdings are actually screened. Neither firm commented on who was responsible for the occurrence.

In last year, ASIC has stepped up its scrutiny of advertising in managed funds. This triggered a wave of name changes in "cash plus" or "enhanced cash" funds.

In June 2020, it asked 13 managed funds to fix their advertising, and threatened the wider sector with enforcement action for misleading claims.

Vanguard did not reply to the query if the PDS changes came after ASIC intervention.