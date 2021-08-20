Unlicensed crypto platforms robbing investors

Investors are making significant losses after investing in complex crypto-assets provided by unlicensed platforms, according to ASIC.

The corporate regulator said investors trading in financial products such as options and futures are losing large amounts of money from unlicensed providers as a result of platform outages or unfair liquidations. Many of these investors are also falling into excessive leverage.

ASIC is not only urging investors to be wary of investing in such crypto-assets but also to check whether the platform is licensed with and AFSL or AML or not.

"If an entity is unlicensed, you are taking a risk that you will not be afforded with the investor protections required of licensed providers," it warned investors.

Many investors are buying and selling cryptocurrencies and ICOs on platforms that are not regulated. Investors are therefore not protected if the platform fails or is hacked, and cannot make a complaint with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

ASIC said it understands that some unlicensed overseas platforms are taking or have already taken steps to prevent Australian clients from accessing these financial products.

"These steps include removing references and links, placing additional warnings and disclosures on the relevant webpages and apps, and introducing geographically based IP restrictions (geo-blocking). This prevents more Australian consumers from accessing financial products provided by the unlicensed platform," ASIC said.