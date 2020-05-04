NEWS
Economics
Unemployment already over 15%: Roy Morgan
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 4 MAY 2020   12:26PM

April unemployment data released by Roy Morgan today paints a far gloomier picture of Australia's workforce than the Australian Bureau of Statistics' latest data from March.

Roy Morgan found 15.3% of the workforce (2.16 million people) were unemployed while an additional 9.4% of the workforce (1.32 million people) were underemployed in April.

The good news is April's total 24.7% unemployment and underemployment recorded by Roy Morgan is an improvement the 27.4% it recorded in last two weeks of March, before the Federal Government announced its JobKeeper package.

However, Roy Morgan's April unemployment numbers is still much higher than the latest data from ABS, which was collected before shutdowns.

"Roy Morgan's unemployment figure of 15.3% for April is now almost three times higher than the current ABS estimate for March 2020 of 5.2%," it said.

"The ABS figure for March was based on interviews conducted in reference to early March (pre shut-downs) and did not include data related to the situation in late March (post shut-downs)."

About 68% of the people that Roy Morgan survey said their employment conditions had changed, reporting factors like: reduced work hours (25% of the participants), some other change including work-from-home (22%), temporarily stood down (18%), increase in work hours (16%), not having any work offered (16%), reduction in pay for same work (9%), redundancy (4%).

"Those most heavily impacted face a challenging employment market in the months ahead even as the harshest restrictions are rolled back. Several states and territories are now announcing the relaxation of restrictions during May and June while others, including Victoria, have yet to announce any plan to do so prior to a review of conditions next week," Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said.

"The changed economic and employment landscape will start to normalise but with a much larger pool of unemployed and under-utilised workers there will be a far more competitive jobs market for employers to pick from. There will be no 'snapback' which means all, or even most, newly unemployed Australians are back in their original jobs in the next few months."

