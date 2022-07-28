UK regulator confirms Consumer Duty

The Financial Conduct Authority has outlined how a new Consumer Duty will improve customer service across the UK's financial services sector, including ending "rip-off" fees and putting consumers' needs first.

The Duty comprises an overarching principle - "a firm must act to deliver good outcomes for retail customers" - as well as new rules all regulated firms will have to follow; firms must act in good faith, avoid foreseeable harm, and enable and support customers to pursue financial objectives.

Requirements include ending "rip-off charges and fees", making it as easy to switch or cancel a product as it is to take one out, providing helpful and accessible customer support, providing clear and easily understood information about products, providing products and services that are right for customers, and focusing on the real needs of individual consumers.

Firms will be required to assess themselves against these requirements and demonstrate they have taken reasonable steps to meet them, making it easier for the FCA to identify those that aren't meeting the Duty and take action.

"The current economic climate means it's more important than ever that consumers are able to make good financial decisions. The financial services industry needs to give people the support and information they need and put their customers first," FCA executive director of consumers and competition Sheldon Mills said.

"The Consumer Duty will lead to a major shift in financial services and will promote competition and growth based on high standards. As the Duty raises the bar for the firms we regulate, it will prevent some harm from happening and will make it easier for us to act quickly and assertively when we spot new problems."

Firms will have 12 months to implement the new rules for all new and existing products and services currently being sold, with the Duty to be extended to closed book products thereafter.