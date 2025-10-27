Newspaper icon
UGC auditor 'comprehensively failed', registration stripped

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 27 OCT 2025   12:27PM

The man responsible for auditing United Global Capital and its two managed funds has had his company auditor registration torn up after he was found to have 'continuously failed to undertake basic audit work' that could have saved millions in SMSF investors' money.

Ryan William O'Shea was employed by United Global Capital to audit both it and its managed funds, the Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF) and the UGC Global Alpha Fund. More than $92 million was invested in the funds, much of which is now unaccounted for.

Following an application by ASIC, the Companies Auditors Disciplinary Board (CADB) has cancelled O'Shea's registration, saying he was not a fit and proper person to remain a company auditor.

The CADB said it was satisfied that O'Shea had never obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the value of GCPF's investments in 15 properties, five of which were related to the fund's directors.

For some investments, the CADB found there was no audit work performed at all in FY22, including in relation to valuations or the possibility of undisclosed related parties. It also said that in FY22 and FY23, he relied solely on the valuations prepared by GCPF, including as evidence of recoverability.

O'Shea also didn't obtain evidence related to the $6.5 million of unit trust investments apparently held by the Alpha Fund, or as to the recoverability of loans from UGC to its director Joel Hewish for which there were no loan agreements made.

"The evidence showed that the companies' property developments and investments included related party investments, that the security for most of the investments were subordinate to other lenders, that the developments were underperforming and had impairment indicators that were not being reflected in the valuations, and that further lending was being provided to impaired developments," the CADB said.

"CADB found that Mr O'Shea comprehensively failed in his duty as an auditor to carry out the audits in accordance with the requirements of the Auditing Standards."

It said it was clear O'Shea never corroborated any of the information provided to him, even though it came from directors with a direct financial interest in the investments, and that it was also clear from documents "that there were potential impairment indicators that had not been investigated".

The CADB said it had no confidence that any lesser sanction would be appropriate to protect the public.

O'Shea did not offer an explanation as to the extensive failures. He had been a registered auditor since 2008 and said it was only in more recent times that had failed in the performance of his duties, citing the pressure of being an auditor having an adverse impact on his mental health. The CADB decision notes that O'Shea "had determined that he would not take up the role of auditor again, even if the proposed orders were not made".

"This case strikes at the heart of two of ASIC's enforcement priorities for 2025 - exploiting superannuation savings and auditor misconduct. Auditors are critical gatekeepers, and when they fail in their duties, the consequences for investors can be severe," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

The AFCA membership of UGC has been temporarily reinstated so that impacted investors can make complaints through until 31 March 2026.

