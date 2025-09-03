Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Three retirement products achieve double-digit returns

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 SEP 2025   12:25PM

The retirement products of two industry superannuation funds and a corporate plan achieved double-digit returns of 10% p.a. or more over the last three years, a new analysis from Rainmaker Information shows.

UniSuper's Pension Balanced option and ANZ Australian Staff Super's ABP Balanced Growth option each delivered 10.4% p.a. in the three years to July. HESTA's Income Stream Balanced Growth is not far behind with 10.2% p.a.

Over a 10-year timeframe, UniSuper and HESTA achieved 8.4% p.a. and 8% p.a. respectively.

Legalsuper's Pension Balanced and REI Super's Pension Balanced option each made 9.7% p.a. over the three-year period.

AustralianSuper's Choice Income Balanced and GESB Retirement Income AP's Balanced options returned 8.7% p.a. each.

Government funds ESSSuper Income Streams Balanced and Super SA Income Stream Balanced recorded 8.6% p.a. respectively.

For the first time in June, APRA began examining more than 200 retirement products that hold $490 billion in members' retirement savings.

On average, retirement products have a balance of $362,000 across a total of 1.4 million member accounts.

This trumps the average balances of MySuper, Choice accumulation and Choice transition to retirement products of $71,000, $132,000 and $230,000 respectively.

The AustralianSuper Choice Income retirement product holds the largest savings of $54.3 billion managed on behalf of 123,830 members. Colonial First State's FirstChoice Wholesale Pension is the second largest in asset size with $40.7 billion and 154,850 members.

Analysing the top 50 personal default super options, Rainmaker found Colonial First State's (CFS) Essential Super Personal Lifestage 1980-84 topped the list with 12.4% p.a. over a three-year period.

Virgin Money's SPD - LifeStage Tracker 1974-1978 returned 12.1% p.a. and Aware Super's Personal High Growth option turned in 10.3% p.a.

Retail funds GuildSuper Personal MySuper Growing and ANZ SCSP - ANZ Smart Choice 1980s achieved 10.2% p.a. and 10.1% p.a. respectively.

Read more: Rainmaker InformationAustralianSuperColonial First StateHESTAUniSuperGuildSuperANZ Australian Staff SuperAPRAAware SuperLegalsuperREI SuperVirgin Money
