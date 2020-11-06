NEWS
Regulatory
Three advisers banned for non-financial crimes
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 6 NOV 2020   12:36PM

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned three people from working in financial services due to sex offences they had committed.

The FCA's decision to ban the three individuals comes after Megan Butler, executive director of supervision (investment and wholesale) wrote to the House of Commons outlining that the FCA views sexual harassment as misconduct which can drive poor culture in the financial services industry.

First of the three, Mark Horsey was the sole director of a financial advice firm during which time he secretly filmed a female tenant in a property he owned while she was showering.

Horsey was convicted of one count of voyeurism in 2018 and sentenced to nine months imprisonment. He was also required to sign the sex offenders register.

The judge sentencing Horsey said that his act of voyeurism had involved substantial planning, including carefully positioned mirrors and a ladder. This elaborate set up allowed Horsey to film the tenant from within another room.

A second adviser, Frank Cochran was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 as well as engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour contrary to the UK's protection from harassment laws.

A director of a financial service firm, Cochran's offences were committed while he was in the industry. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and made the subject of a restraining order for an indefinite period, and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Cochran's firm was called Celebrity Financial Planning and he claimed to have celebrity clients, including ex-Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona.

UK publication Express & Star reported that Cochran's victim suffered post-traumatic stress from the assault and that the judge told Cochran: "You were superior and arrogant to those you came into contact with."

Finally, former financial adviser Russell David Jameson was also banned from working in financial services by the FCA. He was convicted of making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children in 2018.

The offences occurred while Jameson was an approved financial adviser. He was found to have made thousands of indecent photographs of children and to have had thousands of those images in his possession.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

While the crimes committed by Jameson, Horsey and Cochran were not financial in nature, the FCA considers that it is not possible for them to be fit and proper people to carry out financial services in light of their convictions.

"The FCA expects high standards of character, probity and fitness and properness from those who operate in the financial services industry and will take action to ensure these standards are maintained," FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward said.

Read more: FCAFinancial Conduct AuthorityFrank CochranMark HorseyRussell David JamesonCelebrity Financial PlanningHouse of CommonsKerry KatonaMark StewardMegan Butler
VIEW COMMENTS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
