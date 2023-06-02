Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

The Australian small-cap conundrum: VanEck

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUN 2023   12:56PM

Australian investors have traditionally been attracted to Australian small caps, yet locally, the asset class has consistently underperformed when compared to its global counterpart.

A new research paper released by VanEck titled Global small-caps: An overlooked opportunity revealed global small-caps are dominating when compared to international large- and mid-caps as well as Australian small-caps over the long term.

However, despite this, Australian investors are still looking at local companies and potentially risking missed opportunities.

"We think Australian investors are overlooking an opportunity by only investing in small companies closer to home," said VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron.

"For example, many small unprofitable mining companies listed on the ASX are in the infant stage of the business cycle to raise capital for exploration or mine development."

He said this is less common globally, as offshore exchanges have stricter rules around profitability and financial viability requirements for listing.

"Weaker listing requirements at home mean Australian small-caps have almost double the exposure to non-profitable companies, compared to global."

The paper unearthed a fact that Neiron said might surprise Australian investors.

It said global small-caps, in the context of market size, would be characterised as mid-caps in Australia when measured by market capitalisation.

"Global small-caps are, on average, two times larger than Australian small-caps, as represented by MSCI World Small Cap and S&P/ ASX Small Ordinaries," the paper explained.

"Furthermore, the largest global small-cap, in the context of Australian listed companies by market capitalisation, would rank as approximately the 20th largest on ASX."

Commenting on this, Neiron said the higher average market capitalisation of global small-caps relative to Australian small caps implies that these companies are more established businesses in the growth phase of the business cycle.

"This means that sales and earnings growth are likely to be more of a feature of global small companies," he said.

The paper also highlighted probability issues and said, the largest Australian small-cap sector is materials which when compared to the global index, is one of the smallest sectors.

"This means that exposure to an Australian small-cap strategy may not be a sound investment approach. Australian small caps have almost double the exposure to non-profitable companies, compared to global," it added.

Neiron said: "Unlike Australian small companies, global small caps have historically demonstrated outperformance relative to large companies over the long term."

Read more: Arian NeironVanEck Asia Pacific
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VanEck reduces fees on NUGG
VanEck launches US bond ETF
ACCC blitzes social media influencers
Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck
VanEck launches gold bullion ETF
Australia's first global carbon credits ETF hits market
ETFs, smart beta grow in popularity
A solution to active fund underperformance
VanEck hires five to team
Australia's size problem: VanEck

Editor's Choice

Spaceship told to cease super, funds distribution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Spaceship is the first superannuation fund to be slapped with stop orders, which have also been applied to its Voyager Funds series.

CareSuper, Spirit Super charge ahead with $50bn merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
CareSuper and Spirit Super have entered into a binding agreement to merge, set to finalise by late 2024.

Frontier overhauls research function

ELIZABETH FRY
Frontier Advisors is restructuring its research team in a way that will see Andrew Kemp become head of defensive assets and private markets.

Heatmaps drive efficiencies, more consolidation: Cole

CHLOE WALKER
Speaking at a standing committee this morning, deputy chair Margaret Cole noted that the heatmaps and performance tests have created a more efficient and transparent superannuation system that will ultimately drive more consolidation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.