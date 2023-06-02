The Australian small-cap conundrum: VanEck

Australian investors have traditionally been attracted to Australian small caps, yet locally, the asset class has consistently underperformed when compared to its global counterpart.

A new research paper released by VanEck titled Global small-caps: An overlooked opportunity revealed global small-caps are dominating when compared to international large- and mid-caps as well as Australian small-caps over the long term.

However, despite this, Australian investors are still looking at local companies and potentially risking missed opportunities.

"We think Australian investors are overlooking an opportunity by only investing in small companies closer to home," said VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron.

"For example, many small unprofitable mining companies listed on the ASX are in the infant stage of the business cycle to raise capital for exploration or mine development."

He said this is less common globally, as offshore exchanges have stricter rules around profitability and financial viability requirements for listing.

"Weaker listing requirements at home mean Australian small-caps have almost double the exposure to non-profitable companies, compared to global."

The paper unearthed a fact that Neiron said might surprise Australian investors.

It said global small-caps, in the context of market size, would be characterised as mid-caps in Australia when measured by market capitalisation.

"Global small-caps are, on average, two times larger than Australian small-caps, as represented by MSCI World Small Cap and S&P/ ASX Small Ordinaries," the paper explained.

"Furthermore, the largest global small-cap, in the context of Australian listed companies by market capitalisation, would rank as approximately the 20th largest on ASX."

Commenting on this, Neiron said the higher average market capitalisation of global small-caps relative to Australian small caps implies that these companies are more established businesses in the growth phase of the business cycle.

"This means that sales and earnings growth are likely to be more of a feature of global small companies," he said.

The paper also highlighted probability issues and said, the largest Australian small-cap sector is materials which when compared to the global index, is one of the smallest sectors.

"This means that exposure to an Australian small-cap strategy may not be a sound investment approach. Australian small caps have almost double the exposure to non-profitable companies, compared to global," it added.

Neiron said: "Unlike Australian small companies, global small caps have historically demonstrated outperformance relative to large companies over the long term."