NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Technology can ease adviser red tape: Academic
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 3 SEP 2020   12:35PM

Digital innovation could be the answer to tackling product-choice confusion and reducing red tape in the financial advice sector, according to an academic.

Pamela Hanrahan, a lawyer and professor at University to New South Wales Business School, told Financial Planning Association of Australia members this morning that affordable advice for all and a thriving advice industry are achievable.

At the virtual keynote event, Hanrahan said that financial advice can serve the vast majority of Australians if technology or artificial intelligence works alongside advisers. It is perhaps selecting products for clients that has somewhat become a sticking point and where technology can play a pivotal role.

There is a proliferation of products on the market that is giving "an illusion of choice" hence leading to much complexity, she said, urging FPAs to embrace digital innovation in the products piece and the fact-finding stage as a starting point.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The industry must get a clear picture of what the profession will look like in five years' time with the help of digital means, which will make it possible to trim down regulation otherwise it will compound, she warned.

Given that financial advice regulation is highly "overdone", Hanrahan rejected the notion that it could all be thrown away and that the industry could start from scratch.

For the regulators' part, Hanrahan suggested that what is not classified as personal advice should be subjected to lighter red tape.

Personal advice has a fiduciary characteristic, she said, meaning that advisers have the responsibility to make judgements that will advance clients' interest - and what regulators should focus on.

When it comes to tackling the question if the advice industry is able to regain trust again, Hanrahan said there "there is some distance to go."

It is not a matter of regaining trust, rather if advisers can be "trustworthy" again, she said.

David Locke, the chief executive of AFCA, appeared briefly at the virtual congress signaling some good news that the industry could be on its way to regaining trust and trustworthiness.

Locke said that AFCA receives very few complaints about financial planners, calculating to about 1.6% of the total work the complaints authority conducts.

Read more: Financial adviceAFCADavid LockeFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaFPAFPA CongressPamela Hanrahan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FPA award nominations open, new award announced
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
AFCA creates new role
APRA intervention blindsided AFA, FPA taskforce
Calls for broad default life insurance system
AFCA sees 14% rise in complaints
AFA, FPA share bleak view of industry
FPA, TPB to share information
FPA Congress moves online
FPA accuses ASIC of price gouging
Editor's Choice
LIC seeks conversion to ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
In a rare move, a listed investment company is looking to convert to an ETF in an attempt to close discount for investors.
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
Following a qualitative review of 69 Australian fixed-interest strategies, ratings house Morningstar has made 15 changes; including upgrades, downgrades, and dropping its coverage of one strategy.
Paradice appoints head of ESG
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Paradice Investment Management has added a head of ESG to its investment team, hiring from Ausbil Investment Management.
ASIC restrains Mawhinney
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:22PM
ASIC has been granted interim orders against Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney which will stop him siphoning any money out of Australia.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CHferGzc