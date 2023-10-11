Newspaper icon
TAL makes leadership changes

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 OCT 2023   12:34PM

Life insurer TAL has rejigged its executive lineup, seeing new leaders for the group life and retirement, individual life, and technology units.

Chief claims officer Jenny Oliver is now the chief executive of group life and retirement. She is responsible for leading TAL's partnerships with superannuation fund clients and developing solutions to help members retire with confidence.

Oliver joined TAL in 2001 as finance manager and rose the ranks to lead different areas such as finance and group insurance. She has been the chief claims officer since June 2019 and will continue to manage the unit while TAL recruits for the position.

Chief commercial officer for individual life Tim Thorne will retire after a decade with the insurer and will pursue non-executive roles.

Thorne led the business unit during the acquisitions of Suncorp Life in September 2021 and Westpac Life the following year, as well as Asteron Life in 2019.

Fiona Macgregor has been appointed the chief executive for individual life and replaces Thorne.

Macgregor held several leadership roles across innovation, customer, brand, and technology. She was chief information and innovation officer for the last five years, and before that was chief customer and innovation officer.

Hinesh Chauhan, who is the executive general manager of technology, has been promoted to the role of chief information officer.

Joining in 2018, Chauhan's new remit includes working with technology partners to support business operations and meet rising information and cyber security expectations.

Group chief executive and managing director Brett Clark said the appointments "reflect TAL's unwavering commitment to our customers and partners and I am delighted that it has been an obvious choice to appoint these roles from within TAL, reflecting our commitment to leadership development and succession planning".

"I would also like to thank Tim for his valuable contributions to TAL over a decade and his leadership of the Individual Life business through a period of significant growth and change," he said.

