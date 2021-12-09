NEWS
Investment

Takeovers Panel weighs in on WAM takeover

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 9 DEC 2021   12:40PM

The battle between Wilson Asset Management and PM Capital over a takeover bid for a LIC heats up as the Takeovers Panel weighs in.

PM Capital is urging shareholders to allow its PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund (PGF) to take over the PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund (PAF). Meanwhile, WAM has made a counteroffer for PAF, which PM Capital wants shareholders to reject.

WAM founder Geoff Wilson told Financial Standard that the executive team of PM Capital had acted in a disappointing manner by "illegally buying more shares" and breaching the 3% creep provision, and was left with no choice but to take the matters to the Takeovers Panel.

PGF and PAF are managed by PM Capital, owned and founded by Paul Moore. On September 6, PGF made an offer to acquire PAF.

This was subsequently announced to the market on September 15. Also on this date, PGF had voting powers of 19.96%, while Moore had 8.51%, but were not disclosed in PGF's prospectus.

Moore then acquired additional PAF shares, taking his voting power to 13.09%. The two LICs, together with Moore's voting power grew from 27.48% to 33.05%.

The Takeovers Panel found "unusually extensive overlap in the boards and management of PGF, PAF and PMC" and that the group's delayed the implementation of governance protocols was unacceptable, which was when PAF made a sudden appointment of a director to its board on September 15.

The acquisition of about 3.19% of PAF shares by Moore between 28 September 2021 and 12 October 2021 contravened s606(1) of the Corporations Act, the panel found.

The Scheme Implementation Deed between PAF and PGF also contained a $500,00 break fee.

"We believe that it wasn't fair to shareholders that a company that's broadly controlled by PM Capital is getting paid $500,000 if someone else bids for PAF," Wilson said.

The panel said the fee "did not give rise to unacceptable circumstances".

Wilson said he was "disappointed in the greed" of the PGF and its associated entities by not waiving it.

If the break costs were removed, Wilson said his party's bid would increase by such an amount.

Break costs are not uncommon in the listed investment company space.

However, Wilson said that when WAM Global entered a scheme of arrangements with Temple Global no break fees were involved because he didn't believe it was fair.

PM Capital said in a statement: "PM Capital disagrees with the findings made by the Takeovers Panel today, in particular the notion of association between itself and PGF. PM Capital is considering all options, including the potential for an appeal."

The panel ordered Moore and the LICs to provide a corrected substantial holder notice. In turn, they are seeking a review of the panel's decisions.

