T. Rowe Price adds to intermediary team

T. Rowe Price has expanded its Australian Intermediary team, appointing a new relationship manager for Victoria and Tasmania.

Amie Boscacci has been appointed to the position from Macquarie Bank where she was a business development manager in its wealth solutions division.

Prior, she worked as platform operations specialist at Colonial First State Wrap and as a wealth recruitment consultant at Stirling Andersen.

T. Rowe Price said the appointment strengthens its adviser servicing capabilities in the southern states, with a focus on further diversifying the firm's business across growing segments and an expanding range of investment strategies.

Boscacci will be based in Melbourne and report to relationship manager for financial institutions Shane Zabiegala.

The intermediary team is responsible for supporting financial advisers across Australia and New Zealand, and has grown from two to nine relationship managers in five years.

Darren Hall, head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand, said: "We welcome Amie to our growing intermediary team at a time of strong momentum for our business. Victoria and Tasmania are key intermediary markets for T. Rowe Price."

"We have worked very hard, particularly this year, to connect advisers and investors directly with our team of local and global investment experts whose insights, intelligence and market experiences have helped to keep the long-term investment journey in perspective amidst a very challenging year.

"Amie is a valuable asset as we continue to build this community engagement and grow our footprint across Australasia, bringing a very high calibre skillset for our clients."