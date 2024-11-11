Systemic issues impact 20k consumers: AFCA

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) revealed some of the most common systemic issues it saw in the second half of FY24, including continued non-compliance with the Protecting Your Super regime.

According to the Systemic Issues Insights Report, over 20,000 consumers were impacted and resulted in refunds of some $4.3 million to the impacted individuals.

Throughout the period, AFCA dealt with 114 issues and resolved 35 that occurred with financial firms. Some of which are results of negligence and the failure to consider existing factors.

Superannuation

AFCA found that super funds have common issues in two categories: system errors and non-compliance with Protecting Your Super (PYS) legislation.

In one example, a fund's system error resulted in a consumer loss due to a trade in which the system was not able to recognise variance in public holidays across different states. The date was a public holiday in New South Wales, but not in Queensland and the system accepted members' 'At Market' orders on a certain date when the ASX was closed.

There were 82 members affected by this issue. Of these, 89 trades by 52 members resulted in losses totalling almost $55,000. The firm has remediated the impacted members.

Elsewhere, a super fund failed to prove it had notified its members with inactive accounts that their insurance will be cancelled unless they 'opt in' to keep their cover under the PYS legislation.

The trustee had supposedly engaged an external mail house to send the letters to its members, but the external provider was unable to provide individual records of dispatch proving that the notices had been sent.

To resolve the matter, impacted members were offered a reinstatement of insurances lost with premiums backdated to the date of cancellation, AFCA said.

Life insurance

A life insurer failed to provide the correct notice of a policy cancellation due to delays in mail processing caused by the Christmas shutdown period, impacting 145 policies.

AFCA said life insurers are required to provide correct notice under section 210(5) of the Life Insurance Act 1995.

The delay meant that the letters were not served within the 28-day timeframe specified in the Act.

To prevent the issue re-occurring, the life insurer has implemented measures of ensuring the back office is appropriately staffed; updated process documentation and training; additional communication and improved arrangements with the external mail-house provider; and increased quality assurance and compliance oversight of client correspondence, AFCA said.

Investments and advice

AFCA found a particular financial firm's settlement agreement was "inconsistent" with AFCA's approach in investments and advice and has since consulted with ASIC to investigate the matter further.

The financial firm was using a "deed of release" to settle AFCA complaints, but the terms of the deeds were deemed "unfair because they were unreasonably wide and beyond the scope of the AFCA complaints."

The firm has acknowledged and accepted AFCA's view that the deed did not clearly outline the financial firm's intentions and/or fully reflect AFCA's approach to terms of settlement and has since changed its wording on the deed to better align with AFCA's standard.