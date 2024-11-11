Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Systemic issues impact 20k consumers: AFCA

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 11 NOV 2024   12:18PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) revealed some of the most common systemic issues it saw in the second half of FY24, including continued non-compliance with the Protecting Your Super regime.

According to the Systemic Issues Insights Report, over 20,000 consumers were impacted and resulted in refunds of some $4.3 million to the impacted individuals.

Throughout the period, AFCA dealt with 114 issues and resolved 35 that occurred with financial firms. Some of which are results of negligence and the failure to consider existing factors.

Superannuation

AFCA found that super funds have common issues in two categories: system errors and non-compliance with Protecting Your Super (PYS) legislation.

In one example, a fund's system error resulted in a consumer loss due to a trade in which the system was not able to recognise variance in public holidays across different states. The date was a public holiday in New South Wales, but not in Queensland and the system accepted members' 'At Market' orders on a certain date when the ASX was closed.

There were 82 members affected by this issue. Of these, 89 trades by 52 members resulted in losses totalling almost $55,000. The firm has remediated the impacted members.

Elsewhere, a super fund failed to prove it had notified its members with inactive accounts that their insurance will be cancelled unless they 'opt in' to keep their cover under the PYS legislation.

The trustee had supposedly engaged an external mail house to send the letters to its members, but the external provider was unable to provide individual records of dispatch proving that the notices had been sent.

To resolve the matter, impacted members were offered a reinstatement of insurances lost with premiums backdated to the date of cancellation, AFCA said.

Life insurance

A life insurer failed to provide the correct notice of a policy cancellation due to delays in mail processing caused by the Christmas shutdown period, impacting 145 policies.

AFCA said life insurers are required to provide correct notice under section 210(5) of the Life Insurance Act 1995.

The delay meant that the letters were not served within the 28-day timeframe specified in the Act.

To prevent the issue re-occurring, the life insurer has implemented measures of ensuring the back office is appropriately staffed; updated process documentation and training; additional communication and improved arrangements with the external mail-house provider; and increased quality assurance and compliance oversight of client correspondence, AFCA said.

Investments and advice

AFCA found a particular financial firm's settlement agreement was "inconsistent" with AFCA's approach in investments and advice and has since consulted with ASIC to investigate the matter further.

The financial firm was using a "deed of release" to settle AFCA complaints, but the terms of the deeds were deemed "unfair because they were unreasonably wide and beyond the scope of the AFCA complaints."

The firm has acknowledged and accepted AFCA's view that the deed did not clearly outline the financial firm's intentions and/or fully reflect AFCA's approach to terms of settlement and has since changed its wording on the deed to better align with AFCA's standard.

Read more: Australian Financial Complaints AuthorityLife InsuranceInvestments and adviceSuperannuationIssues Insights Report
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bragg calls for Cbus to front Senate
Super complaints rise in FY24: AFCA
Advisers must prioritise Conflicts Priority Rule: AFCA
CSLR warns adviser levy will balloon
ASIC cans timeshare company AFSL
Operational risk reserve targets trimmed for larger funds
Shifting retirement intentions require super rule change: ASFA
Rest appoints interim co-chief investment officers
ACTU slams plans to Americanise the superannuation system
Super fund fees exploit Australians' low financial literacy

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach