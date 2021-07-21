NEWS
Investment

Sydney world's strongest luxury real estate market

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUL 2021   12:15PM

New research from Knight Frank has revealed that Sydney is the hottest market in the world for luxury real estate this year.

Knight Frank forecasted how much the prices of luxury real estate are set to rise in cities around the world in 2021 and 2022.

The research found that Sydney's prices will rise more than any other city in the world in 2021, with the very top end of the real estate market expected to see a 10% price jump.

These forecasts indicate a faster rise in prices than what was predicted just six months ago.

However, in 2022, Sydney is predicted to share the top spot with London, with both cities forecast to see luxury real estate prices accelerate 7% year-on-year.

This rise would represent central London's strongest annual price performance in luxury real estate in almost seven years. In 2021, for example, London's luxury real estate is only expected to grow by 2% in value.

Knight Frank head of international residential research Kate Everett-Allen said luxury real estate prices are being boosted by favourable stimulus policies, low interest rates and the pandemic leaving many flush with savings.

"Government fiscal stimulus measures have been revised upwards, protecting jobs and incomes via furlough schemes meaning there have been few forced property sales. Banks in key developed markets offered mortgage holidays to customers reducing repossessions and foreclosures," she said.

"Households accrued a total of over US$5 trillion globally in savings during lockdown, enabling some homeowners to undertake home improvements but others have opted to relocate, upsize, downsize or buy a second home/investment property."

There are headwinds for Sydney though - most notably the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant and continuing lockdowns, as well as the slow vaccine rollout - which could change this outlook for growth in the sector.

An easing of travel restrictions, meanwhile, could provide a tailwind leading to even more growth at the top end of the property market in Sydney.

VIEW COMMENTS

