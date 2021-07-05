NEWS
Regulatory

Superannuation complaints down 31%: AFCA

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 5 JUL 2021   12:14PM

Member complaints about superannuation to AFCA fell 31% in the year ending 30 June 2021, after a spike in FY20 stemming from the early release of superannuation allowed during the pandemic.

AFCA did not provide a breakdown of complaint types for superannuation to 30 June 2021, or the most complained-about funds.

However, in FY20 about 55% of superannuation related complaints received by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) related to account administration, followed by group life insurance (30%) and super death benefit distribution (about 13%).

The most complained-about super funds for FY20 were AustralianSuper (1123 complaints to AFCA), Rest (708), Hostplus (404), AMP Super (367) and NAB's Nulis Nominees (320).

Overall, the one-stop-shop for financial complaints received 70,510 complaints in the 12 months to June end. This was 12% lower than the year ending June 2020, which AFCA attributed to the start of COVID and especially travel insurance related complaints.

The most complained about products this year were credit card (14% of all complaints), followed by home loans (9%) and personal transaction accounts (8%).

AFCA said nearly 70% of cases were resolved by agreement after AFCA brought the parties together, and that nearly 60% of cases were resolved within 60 days.

Remediation payments stemming from AFCA investigations into systematic issues totalled about $32 million in the 12 months, it said, taking the total to $610 million in compensation and refunds, and over $200 million in remediation payments since AFCA's start in November 2018.

AFCA chief executive David Locke said government support, business relief measures and a steadying economy had a positive effect on complaint levels in 2020-21.

"Significantly, complaints involving financial difficulty were down nearly 40% from the numbers we saw the previous year. That's a great outcome and reflects the positive response from government and industry to the impact of COVID," Locke said.

"However, it's too early to say we're out of the woods yet. It may be some months before we know the full impact of the end of government emergency support and assistance from financial firms such as deferred loan repayments. And, of course, we are still living with COVID-19."

Read more: AFCADavid LockeAustralian Financial Complaints Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

