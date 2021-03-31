NEWS
Superannuation
Super runs out before death: ASFA
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAR 2021   12:42PM

New research claims that the majority of Australians deplete their superannuation savings before death, countering the Retirement Income Review's findings.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) claims that most retirees run out of super well before the end of their lives, pointing to the Australian Tax Office, APRA and unpublished data from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA).

Some 80% of those aged 60 and over who died between 2014 to 2018 had no super at all four years before their death, ASFA said.

Only 15% of females aged 60 years old and over at death had any superannuation compared to around 25% of men.

The Retirement Income Review found that the majority of Australians die with the bulk of their wealth at retirement intact - thanks to the prioritisation of savings during accumulation phase and the ability to live off the return on their capital.

"If this does not change, as the superannuation system matures, superannuation balances will be larger when people die, as will inheritances. Superannuation is intended to fund living standards of retirees, not to accumulate wealth to pass to future generations," the report read.

By 2059, the review estimated that about $130 billion in superannuation death benefits will be paid out - a whopping increase from the $17 billion in 2019.

While inheritances can help the receiver prepare for retirement, they are distributed unequally. The wealthy tend to receive substantially more thus increasing intragenerational inequity, the review found.

In 2018, the ATO estimated around over 1.7 million Australians aged 70 and over do not have super at all.

For a minority of retirees, their superannuation median balance fell between $100,000 to $149,000. Only around 185,000 individuals had a superannuation balance of $500,000, and 27,325 individuals had more than $2 million in superannuation.

Read more: Retirement Income ReviewASFAAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaAPRAAustralian Tax Office
