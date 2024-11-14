Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super lobbies call for death benefit reforms

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 14 NOV 2024   12:32PM

The chief executives of the Super Members Council (SMC) and the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) have told the senate economics committee that Australians deserve better outcomes from their super funds, but said reforms are needed.

ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said death benefit payments are often complex, but that super funds have been focused on "unpicking the barriers" to better serve their members.

"Death claims in particular are complex, and usually deal with an untimely death. It is complex by nature because there is the insurance component and super payout," Delahunty said.

"When we look at policy changes, to streamline paperwork around death certificates would go towards the ease of that paperwork."

Delahunty said ASFA has spent a significant amount of time working closely with its members to identify what can be done, from a practice and policy perspective, to lift the consumer experience of death benefit claims.

Delahunty said members understand the need to meet Australians' expectations when it comes to good and timely service from their superannuation fund.

"Our members from across the superannuation ecosystem recognise consumer expectations of service standards have not always been met," Delahunty said.

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert mirrored Delahunty's remarks, acknowledging that at time the system has fallen short of expectations.

"Super is Australians money for retirement and they deserve the highest standard of service. That has been made clear by regulators," Schubert said.

"Where standards have fallen short, that is not acceptable. We have called for additional consideration to further policy reforms. There is a strong imperative here for everyone across the system to have a laser point focus."

Read more: ASFASuper Members CouncilAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaMary DelahuntyMisha Schubert
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Shifting retirement intentions require super rule change: ASFA
Cole puts funds on notice as expenditure data is revealed
Delaying DBFO imposes 'generational' consequences
Outdated super rule costs teens $10k at retirement
Australia's retirement system slides down rankings
Liberal MPs slammed for 'dangerous' super policy
Super Members Council names deputy chief
Retirement calculators 'can't be counted on': SCA
Nudging pre-retirees has 'little effect'
Super for housing debate heats up

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach