Super lobbies call for death benefit reforms

The chief executives of the Super Members Council (SMC) and the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) have told the senate economics committee that Australians deserve better outcomes from their super funds, but said reforms are needed.

ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said death benefit payments are often complex, but that super funds have been focused on "unpicking the barriers" to better serve their members.

"Death claims in particular are complex, and usually deal with an untimely death. It is complex by nature because there is the insurance component and super payout," Delahunty said.

"When we look at policy changes, to streamline paperwork around death certificates would go towards the ease of that paperwork."

Delahunty said ASFA has spent a significant amount of time working closely with its members to identify what can be done, from a practice and policy perspective, to lift the consumer experience of death benefit claims.

Delahunty said members understand the need to meet Australians' expectations when it comes to good and timely service from their superannuation fund.

"Our members from across the superannuation ecosystem recognise consumer expectations of service standards have not always been met," Delahunty said.

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert mirrored Delahunty's remarks, acknowledging that at time the system has fallen short of expectations.

"Super is Australians money for retirement and they deserve the highest standard of service. That has been made clear by regulators," Schubert said.

"Where standards have fallen short, that is not acceptable. We have called for additional consideration to further policy reforms. There is a strong imperative here for everyone across the system to have a laser point focus."