Regulatory
Super funds slapped over smoker premiums
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 7 AUG 2020   9:34AM

AMP, Colonial First State, Equity Trustees, IOOF, Intrust, Netwealth and Suncorp have been caught out by the corporate watchdog for wrongfully assigning 'smoker' statuses to new members, with only four of the aforementioned businesses set to refund members.

Of the seven super funds, CFS, Equity Trustees, Intrust and Netwealth will cough up $3.6 million in compensation to 5000 members - while Suncorp, IOOF and AMP will not be remediating members.

Between 2017 to 2020, ASIC engaged with seven superannuation businesses that were classifying new members as 'smokers' by default, hitting them with higher life insurance premiums in the process unless the member took active steps to opt out of this categorisation.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press noted insurance premiums for smokers are notoriously higher for smokers than non-smokers.

"Given the low prevalence of smoking among Australian adults, classifying members as 'smokers' for insurance offered through superannuation unless the member takes active steps to confirm non-smoking status is contrary to community expectations," she said.

"Many Australians may not realise that default classifications can impact the price of their cover and therefore, reduce their retirement benefits.

"In light of the low smoking rate, merely providing disclosure and putting the onus on members to act is not enough to support good member outcomes."

All trustees that ASIC approached have since ended this practice with new members, she said, and have all moved or are in the process of moving the members wrongly charged 'smoker' rates to non-smoker or blended rates.

"Many have decided to refund affected members, in part or in full, for the higher insurance costs," Press said.

"When planned remediation is complete, more than 5000 members will have received more than $3.6 million in compensation."

Trustees that have committed to remediating members are heeding the lessons of the Royal Commission, Press said, urging them to pursue outcomes for members in line with community expectations.

"Superannuation funds play an important role in meeting the insurance needs of Australians," she said.

"For many Australians, insurance in superannuation offers quality coverage at a competitive price."

Choosing appropriate default settings for insurance coverage is a key component of a trustee's responsibilities in relation to group insurance, she said.

"Trustees should ensure that members are not disadvantaged due to disengagement or inertia," Press said.

"I strongly encourage trustees to take into account the composition and needs of their membership and check whether their default settings for insurance coverage are reasonable."

Members who believe they have been inappropriately classified as smokers can contact their super fund or the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

SG increase will be deferred: Knox
ELIZA BAVIN
There is a good chance the planned superannuation guarantee increase to 12% will be deferred again as the nation continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19, according to Mercer senior partner David Knox.
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
KANIKA SOOD
BetaShares' ETF that tracks crude oil futures is once again changing the length of contracts it tracks and is taking extra measures to automatically convert the ETF to all cash if oil futures drop significantly again.
GAM records 196% profit drop
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The global fund manager saw its profits tumble 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
ALLY SELBY
Chi-X TraCRs and funds will now be offered on a privately owned wealth management platform, granting financial advisers and their clients access to some of the world's biggest listed companies.
