Super fund temporarily cuts fees

A superannuation fund designed for women has halved the fees of new and existing members who find themselves jobless as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to protect the super savings of its members, FairVine Super has launched the FairGo initiative, which sees the fund slash fees for the rest of the year for members who have lost their job at the hands of the pandemic.

The initiative will cut the the costs payable across administration, investment management and indirect fees to 0.6% for the rest of the year, meaning a $450 saving over the next eight months for members with a $100,000 balance.

FairVine Super executive chair Sangeeta Venkatesan said she was hopeful other funds would soon follow suit and do the same for their members.

"There is a lot of uncertainty right now, particularly when it comes to superannuation. Pair this with an abundance of people losing their jobs, and it's clear that every extra dollar counts," Venkatesan said.

"We're not simply deferring fees for six months - we're waiving 50% of the fees altogether. With the Federal Government now granting early access to super for those affected by COVID-19, we thought it was important to balance this with an initiative enabling people to put money back into their super fund."

Members who have lost their job simply need to notify the fund of their change in circumstance, and FairVine will then fund 50% of the fees paid back into their account until either December 31 2020 or they receive a super contribution from an employer, whichever is sooner.

Venkatesan said the fund is well aware of the "far reaching consequences" the pandemic is having on women.

"They're on the front line fighting this virus, with two-thirds of the global health workforce being female," Venkatesan pointed out.

"They also make up the majority of carers, teachers, and childcare workers - all of whom have had their livelihoods threatened.

"Women are also more likely to be casual workers, hence don't have access to sick leave entitlements, and they're typically the first on the chopping block when job cuts are required. Women are feeling an enormous amount of pressure, and it's our hope that this small measure can give them one less thing to worry about."

Venkatesan said the fund's various savings tools allowed members to continue to contribute to their retirement savings where possible, even if they can no longer work.

"The superannuation system revolves around compulsory employer contributions, so what happens when you're no longer working? The savings tools we've built into FairVine Super, such as FairRewards, RoundUps and TopUps, are designed to reduce our member's dependency on employer contributions," she said.

"While getting through the next few months is obviously everyone's first priority, it's also important to keep one eye to the future and ensure we're not short-changing our super during this crisis."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.