Insurance

Super fund, insurer admin issues draw AFCA complaints

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 23 OCT 2023   12:38PM

Life insurers and superannuation funds continue to pin systemic issues on administrative and legacy systems that have drawn customer complaints and, in some cases, led to large compensation payouts, according to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

AFCA's latest update details the systemic issues that plague financial services firms but does not name the organisations in its report.

One unnamed life insurer blamed its old policy administration system for failing to communicate premium rate increases to customers over several years that impacted four different policies.

Insurers must notify policyholders of such changes and provide 30 days' notice.

"The insurer had self-identified and reported this and other similar issues to ASIC and was continuing to engage with ASIC. The insurer had already taken steps to replace its legacy system and adjust timeframes in the new system to ensure compliance with notice period requirements," AFCA said.

Another insurer continues to provide misleading information to non-English speaking customers.

The life insurer has failed to take steps to resolve the issues dating as far back as 2009. It is even engaging with ASIC - yet customers continue to be sold life insurance policies by the insurer's agent that misrepresent parts of the policy.

"While actions had been taken, the fact that complaints had been made about the same issue in recent years after these actions had been taken suggested that the actions had not adequately addressed the issue," AFCA said.

Another insurer omits medical definitions in its PDS, and instead directs customers to a website to read them, meaning they must undertake their own detailed research to find the correct terms of the policy, including searching and cross-referencing by the name and date of the policy.

The insurer is adamant it is not in the wrong. AFCA said it is presently engaging with the insurer and reported the matter as a systemic issue to ASIC.

An unnamed superannuation fund that was undergoing an administrator change led to a failure to rollover super benefits in the required timeframe because of systems issues. This violates Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Regulations 1994, which require trustees to process rollovers between three and 30 days after receipt of instructions.

Some 15,000 members were affected. They will be remediated in due course as the super fund has rectified its issues.

Another super fund's administrator incorrectly coded a reserve as contributions to the Australian Taxation Office.

"For otherwise inactive accounts, this caused the period of inactivity to be reset and therefore impacted the date of insurance cancellation," AFCA said.

After rectifying its issues, the super fund has remediated 3810 members, who received $1,627,091 in compensation.

In the second half of the 2023 financial year, AFCA reported 55 systemic issues. An additional seven cases contravened the law, while 18 organisations refused to follow through with an AFCA determination.

Read more: AFCAASICAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityAustralian Taxation Office
