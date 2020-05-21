Super fund awards global equities mandate

A $43 billion superannuation fund has awarded a concentrated global equities mandate to Neuberger Berman.

State Super has handed Neuberger Berman an undisclosed sum, following a tender process to identify managers that could play a differentiated role in State Super's Global Best Ideas satellite manager portfolio.

"We ran a lengthy open search process to take stock of, and potentially allocate to under-explored investment ideas with long term alpha potential," senior investment manager Andrew Huang said.

"Neuberger Berman responded to us with a unique and compelling proposition."

Huang said Neuberger Berman was successful with its Global Equities Data-Science Integrated (GEDI) flagship strategy.

"Neuberger Berman's GEDI strategy integrates investment insights gleaned from data-science disciplines to strengthen the firm's existing ESG and fundamental research processes," he said.

"To us, Neuberger Berman appears to be meaningfully ahead of the curve in building and implementing this approach.

"We believe that supporting fundamental research with a solid data-science and ESG discipline will be a growing advantage over time."

Neuberger Berman added a data science segment to its team of nearly 650 investment professionals three years ago.

The firm manages US$330 billion with US$83 billion in listed equity investments.

Lucas Rooney, head of institutional business for Neuberger Berman in Australia, praised the companies GEDI portfolio manager and chief investment officer of research funds, Hari Ramanan.

"[Ramanan] designed this global equities approach at our research epicenter to take active positions by uncovering long horizon insights, including from innovative uses of data science," Rooney said.

"It takes new techniques like this to be different enough from the crowd to matter for client portfolios."