Executive Appointments
Suncorp wealth head departs
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 11 MAY 2020   12:18PM

Suncorp is again searching for a new banking and wealth chief executive, after the incumbent lasted just three months.

Lee Hatton will leave the Queensland bank at the end of the month, bringing her tenure as chief executive of Suncorp's banking and wealth operations to an end after just three months.

The Sydney-based Hatton said the demand of commuting from her home city to Brisbane and the impact it has on her family are not sustainable.

"Suncorp is a wonderful company with many opportunities ahead of it. I am thankful to Steve [Johnston, Suncorp chief executive] and the leadership team for their support of my decision," Hatton said.

The company has already begun a "comprehensive" search for a new banking and wealth boss, with both internal and external candidates to be considered.

In the interim, Suncorp executive general manager deposits and payments Bruce Rush will take on Hatton's responsibilities as acting chief executive banking and wealth.

Suncorp said Rush, a long-standing executive of the group, has overseen significant growth in the bank's deposits and payments portfolio and worked in retail banking roles in Australia and overseas.

"Lee is a highly capable executive and I am disappointed to see her depart after a short time with the Group. I respect her desire to spend more time closer to home and I wish her well," Suncorp chief executive Steve Johnston said.

"The bank has an experienced and capable executive team and I'm very confident that Bruce will provide strong leadership and direction while we seek a permanent appointment."

The news came as the bank updated shareholders on the impact of COVID-19 on its operations and revealed the preliminary results of a pay and leave entitlements review it flagged in a six month account review late last year.

So far, the probe has uncovered inconsistencies in Suncorp's rostering and pay systems, "which may have led to errors of payments in overtime, shift penalties and public holiday loadings".

The bank said it is too early to determine individual impacts, but noted both underpayments and overpayments had occurred. Despite that, the bank is anticipating the cost of remediating staff and implementing new processes to prevent the issue reoccurring will land between $40 million and $70 million.

"As a Suncorp employee of long standing I am incredibly disappointed that we have let our people down - there is no excuse and we need to get this right," Johnston said.

"I want to offer my sincere apologies to those who may have been affected."

The bank has reported the issues to the Fair Work Ombudsman and tapped Deloitte to help it deal with the issue.

SuncorpLee HattonBruce RushSteve JohnstonDeloitteFair Work Ombudsman
Latest News
