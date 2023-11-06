Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Sterling Income Trust executives charged

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 6 NOV 2023   12:51PM

Three directors connected to the Sterling Income Trust are facing criminal charges over the collapsed property investment and management group's schemes.

Sterling Group founder Raymond Jones and associate Simon Bell have each been charged with 11 counts of aiding and abetting Sterling Corporate Services to engage in dishonest conduct related to a financial product or service.

Meanwhile, Jones' son Ryan has been charged with 10 counts of aiding and abetting Sterling Corporate Services in engaging in dishonest conduct concerning a financial product or service.

The maximum penalty for this type of offence is 10 years' imprisonment and/or a fine of nearly $100,000, ASIC said.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

The Sterling Income Trust was established in 2012 as a funding vehicle for the Perth-based Sterling Group.

From 2016, the Sterling Group offered a long-term residential lease to retirees and seniors called a Sterling New Life Lease (SNLL). They were told that the returns from their initial lump sum payment would be sufficient to cover the rent on their long-term lease and that they would not be asked to make any other payments towards rent.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"This was both novel and high-risk," ASIC said.

When Sterling Group collapsed in 2019, people were unable to pay their rent, and many found themselves homeless.

Before its downfall, in August 2017 ASIC issued an interim stop order on product disclosure statements (PDS) issued by Theta Asset Management (Theta) offering investments in the SIT.

In 2021, ASIC banned Theta managing director Robert Patrick Marie for four years from the financial services industry for his involvement in the scam.

The following year, a senate committee handed down an inquiry report into the SIT and urged ASIC to take more action in a "bid to protect consumers."

"ASIC acknowledges the great distress, financial and emotional, the collapse of the Sterling Group and SIT has caused to many people," the senate committee said.

"While ASIC has taken what action it could in recent years in response to the evolving situation, tenant-investors have lost significant funds..."

None of the men entered pleas and all were released on bail. They are expected to return to court in February 2024.

Read more: ASICSterling GroupSterling Income TrustSterling Corporate ServicesRaymond JonesTheta Asset ManagementRobert Patrick Marie forRyanSimon BellSterling New Life Lease
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Westpac reports $7.2bn profit
Dispute resolution failures land TelstraSuper in Federal Court
Licensees flout breach reporting regime: ASIC
Financial services firms hit with criminal charges
Caddick victims sue auditors in class action
Federal Court freezes assets of pension platform
ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback
Piper Alderman investigates second CFD class action
Life insurance complaints drop 24%
ASIC loses case against Diversa

Editor's Choice

Australian Unity to sell off failed development

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:52PM
Australian Unity has been forced to put a half-completed apartment building up for sale because of "ongoing construction-related issues."

Legalsuper hits members with increased fees

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Legalsuper is raising the investment fees of its MySuper balanced option product from December 14, resulting in an annual cost increase for an account balance of $50,000 from $546.92 to $596.92.

Active funds outperform passive strategies - sometimes

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Morningstar has revealed that in sectors such as Australia mid/small blend and local large value equities, active funds demonstrate superiority, while passive funds remain dominant in markets with representative indexes.

Wealth firm awards CFS Edge mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Colonial First State (CFS) has scored a wealth platform and managed accounts mandate with a large financial advice firm.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
8

ERM 2023: Conduct Risk, Compliance & Culture for Financial Services Hybrid Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.