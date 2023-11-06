Sterling Income Trust executives charged

Three directors connected to the Sterling Income Trust are facing criminal charges over the collapsed property investment and management group's schemes.

Sterling Group founder Raymond Jones and associate Simon Bell have each been charged with 11 counts of aiding and abetting Sterling Corporate Services to engage in dishonest conduct related to a financial product or service.

Meanwhile, Jones' son Ryan has been charged with 10 counts of aiding and abetting Sterling Corporate Services in engaging in dishonest conduct concerning a financial product or service.

The maximum penalty for this type of offence is 10 years' imprisonment and/or a fine of nearly $100,000, ASIC said.

The Sterling Income Trust was established in 2012 as a funding vehicle for the Perth-based Sterling Group.

From 2016, the Sterling Group offered a long-term residential lease to retirees and seniors called a Sterling New Life Lease (SNLL). They were told that the returns from their initial lump sum payment would be sufficient to cover the rent on their long-term lease and that they would not be asked to make any other payments towards rent.

"This was both novel and high-risk," ASIC said.

When Sterling Group collapsed in 2019, people were unable to pay their rent, and many found themselves homeless.

Before its downfall, in August 2017 ASIC issued an interim stop order on product disclosure statements (PDS) issued by Theta Asset Management (Theta) offering investments in the SIT.

In 2021, ASIC banned Theta managing director Robert Patrick Marie for four years from the financial services industry for his involvement in the scam.

The following year, a senate committee handed down an inquiry report into the SIT and urged ASIC to take more action in a "bid to protect consumers."

"ASIC acknowledges the great distress, financial and emotional, the collapse of the Sterling Group and SIT has caused to many people," the senate committee said.

"While ASIC has taken what action it could in recent years in response to the evolving situation, tenant-investors have lost significant funds..."

None of the men entered pleas and all were released on bail. They are expected to return to court in February 2024.