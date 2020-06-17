NEWS
Investment
SSGA model portfolios land on HUB24
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JUN 2020   12:32PM

Advisers using HUB24 will soon be able to invest in four State Street Global Advisors ETF model portfolios on behalf of their clients.

HUB24 has added a suite of SSGA ETF model portfolios to its Invest and Super offerings, as investors seek transparent, open architecture solutions to deal with today's market volatility.

SSGA has introduced one target income and three risk-based ETF model portfolios to the platform, recognising HUB24's quickly growing legion of fans.

SSGA head of SPDR ETF Asia Pacific distribution Meaghan Victor said the addition of the firm's ETF model portfolios to HUB24 reflected advisers' shift from investment professionals to wealth coaches, which requires advisers to reallocate their time to the client.

By outsourcing some of their investment management tasks, allocating to model portfolios can help advisers redistribute their expertise appropriately.

"Investment professionals are recommending these structures for a variety of reasons, including to save time in their practices, but also to meet client best interest obligations, and offer investors transparency via access to direct shares or ETFs," Victor said.

"In times of volatility, investors may also be looking for solutions that are more transparent, with open architecture.

"Our ETF model portfolios offer opportunities for growth while maintaining the same level of risk as traditional allocations. With changing market conditions, it has never been more important to provide advisers and their clients with a broader choice of quality and low-cost investment options to meet their needs."

In addition to HUB24, SSGA's ETF model portfolios are also available on Praemium and BT Panorama.

