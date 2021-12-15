SSGA creates regional ESG role

State Street Global Advisors appointed a sustainable investing specialist from CareSuper to a newly created position.

Based in Melbourne, Xinting Jia joins as environmental, social and governance investment strategist for the Asia Pacific region.

She reports to Karen Wong, the global head of ESG and sustainable investing, and regionally to Michele Barlow, head of strategy and research for Asia Pacific.

At CareSuper, she worked as an ESG specialist for over five years, leading the firm's ESG policy formation, implementation and stewardship, and before that was the head of Asia for responsible investment at Mercer Investments.

"ESG investing represents over a third of the world's professionally managed assets. We are excited to create this role as ESG is now truly mainstream in Asia Pacific," Wong said.

"As institutional investors in the region advance along their ESG journey, the need to find the right ESG investment solutions is an urgent one. Xinting will work with them to understand the relationship between ESG integration and performance, the possibility of integrating stewardship activities to maximise outcomes, implementation methods to benchmarks and address the ESG data challenge."

SSGA has US$3.9 trillion in funds under management. Most recently, it introduced changes to its SPDR ETF products.

From February 2022, the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate Fund (DJRE), the SPDR S&P World ex Australia Fund (WXOZ), the SPDR S&P World ex Australia Fund (Hedged) (WXHG) and the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Fund (WEMG) will all track new indices to improve their ESG profiles.