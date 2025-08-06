SQM sheds light on Shield Master Fund, First Guardian ratings

SQM Research is facing scrutiny over its questionable ratings of the defunct Shield Master Fund and First Guardian schemes.

SQM Research managing director Louis Christopher has released a statement overnight explaining the assigned ratings.

Christopher claimed some media coverage has not been presented with "full or accurate context," saying that although its initial ratings for both funds reflected an "investment grade" classification - considered "favourable" - they were at the "lower end" of the scale.

"SQM Research assigned ratings between 3.5 and 3.75 stars out of 5 to the above-mentioned funds over their lifecycle. These ratings reflected an 'investment grade' classification under our methodology, but they were at the lower end of that scale," Christopher explained.

"Ratings in this range may reflect characteristics such as limited operating history or areas of governance requiring monitoring. It's also important to note that many platforms set a minimum threshold of 4 stars for product inclusion."

He added that both funds were subsequently downgraded once the research house was aware of the concerns raised.

"Publicly available commentary and statements from various parties suggest that the failure of the funds may involve irregularities in investment activities and the movement of investor funds," Christopher continued.

"It appears that these matters may not have been fully disclosed to ASIC, investors, advisers, platforms, or SQM Research. We understand that ASIC has been investigating these matters for a significant period of time and that questions remain."

Christopher added that the research house has continued to contact its adviser and platform clients and will remain supportive of all stakeholders during this period.