SMSF auditors come under fire

The corporate watchdog has disqualified, suspended and added additional conditions to six different self-managed super fund auditors as it works to ensure the industry meets competency and expertise standards.

Auditors from around the country suffered blows after they failed to meet independence and auditing standards, and failed to comply with CPD requirements.

Queensland based auditor Ken Hacker was disqualified for his "significant auditor independence breaches, deficiencies in auditing asset valuation and compliance arm's-length transaction requirements, and for otherwise not being a fit and proper person as he had failed to comply with undertakings made to the ATO".

The corporate regulator disqualified three New South Wales-based auditors.

Sofranios Vlahos was suspended for significant independence breaches, while Stephen Sproats received a suspension for "independence breaches and deficiencies in auditing asset valuation and ownership, compliance with arm's-length transaction requirements, and compliance with borrowing requirements".

Meanwhile, Mark Higgins was also suspended for independence breaches, in addition to deficiencies in auditing asset valuation and compliance with financial reporting requirements and failing to obtain signed financial statements, and breaching CPD requirements.

In addition to these disqualifications, ASIC imposed one-year suspensions and conditions on two Western Australia-based auditors.

Ronald Cuthbertson was suspended for "deficiencies in auditing the valuation of fund assets, compliance with separation of fund and trustee asset ownership, compliance with related party and arm's-length requirements, and compliance with personal use and collectable asset rules; and failing to report a fund contravention to the ATO as required".

Similarly, Malcolm Heasman was suspended for independence breaches, deficiencies in engaging, planning and performing audits, and deficiencies in auditing the valuation of assets, compliance with separation of fund and trustee asset ownership, and compliance with financial reporting requirements.

As part of the conditions, ASIC has ordered Cuthbertson to undertake a peer review process for his audits, complete further study (including ethics and audit) and pass a SMSF competency exam.

Heasman also must undertake a peer review process for his audits to "certify to ASIC that he has not conducted audits in specific circumstances related to independence, complete specific courses of study, including in ethics and audit, review tools and templates to ensure they are up-to-date and complete".

He must also pass a SMSF auditor competency exam and is restricted from conducting audits on independence threat situations, regardless of any safeguards.