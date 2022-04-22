Six cases brought against Westpac now finalised

The six Federal Court cases brought against Westpac by ASIC late last year have been finalised, with the banking giant to pay a total of $113 million in penalties.

A decision in the final of the six matters, all overseen by Justice Beach, was handed down today and saw Westpac fined $40 million for continuing to charge financial advice fees to close to 12,000 customers after they'd died. This conduct carried on for about a decade, including after such conduct was brought to light by the Royal Commission in 2018.

Earlier this month, BT Funds Management was fined $20 million in the insurance inside superannuation case involving members being charged premiums that included commissions and some paying commissions to financial advisers through their premiums despite commissions having been banned. This impacted just shy of 10,000 members.

Another of the cases involved inadequate fee disclosure by the Westpac, Securitor and Magnitude licensees regarding the ongoing charging of contribution fees. Over eight years it's estimated at least 25,000 clients were charged about $10.6 million in undisclosed fees or fees that weren't appropriately disclosed. For this, Westpac was fined $6 million.

The other cases related to the on-selling of consumer credit card and flexi-loan debt with incorrect interest rates; charging of fees to deregistered company accounts that still held up to $120 million; and distribution of duplicated general insurance policies to over 7000 customers, some of who paid for more than one policy when they didn't need to. These cases saw Westpac fined $12 million, $20 million and $15 million, respectively.

"The breaches found by the Court in these six cases demonstrate a profound failure by Westpac over many years and across many areas of its business to implement appropriate systems and processes to ensure its customers were treated fairly," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"Westpac, like all licensees, has an obligation to be honest and fair in its provision of financial services. Despite this, Westpac failed to prioritise and fund the systems upgrades necessary to help fulfil this obligation."

She added that more than 70,000 customers were impacted in total over the course of 13 years.

"The sheer scale of this impact suggests that, at the time, Westpac had a culture that did not prioritise compliance," she said.