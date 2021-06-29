NEWS
Investment

SG Hiscock introduces medical tech fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 29 JUN 2021   12:18PM

The boutique fund manager is launching a new social impact fund that will invest in Australian and New Zealand medical technology companies.

The SG Hiscock Medical Technology Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth via a portfolio of innovative companies and start-ups focused on improving global health. It will typically hold between 40 and 60 investments, both listed and unlisted, from across Australia and New Zealand.

The SGH Emerging Companies Team will run the fund, guided by the SGH Medical Technology Advisory Board; a board that comprises the likes of St Vincent's Medical Research Institute former chair Brenda Shanahan and Planet Innovation co-founder Sam Lanyon.

With Australian medical technology among the best in the world, portfolio manager Rory Hunter said the fund offers exposure to high quality growth companies.

"Australia's history of medical breakthroughs includes penicillin, the bionic ear, ultrasounds, spray-on skin, and the cervical cancer vaccine. In addition, there are many research facilities in Australia which are recognised as medical centres of excellence at a global level," he said.

"Investors will also benefit from several tailwinds that are driving innovation and growth in medical research and technology."

And with populations in developed markets ageing, there is mounting pressure on healthcare institutions to invest in early intervention and prevention, he added, saying COVID-19 has exacerbated this.

"We are seeing greater demand for diagnostic testing and healthcare services, and significant government spending to support the industry," he said, noting the patent box tax break announced in the recent federal budget.

The fund is particularly attractive to impact investors, Hunter added.

"Through its investments in Australian medical technology and innovation, the fund will actively contribute to the welfare of future generations as well as donating a portion of management fees to Australian medical research and commercialisation," he explained.

SG Hiscock also plans to establish a registered charitable foundation that will be funded by 10% of the fund's net revenue, including performance fees.

