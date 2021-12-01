NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

Schroders launches Schroder Australian Equity Long Short Fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 DEC 2021   12:18PM

Schroders has launched the Schroder Australian Equity Long Short Fund to external investors after successfully seeding the fund's Professional Class in late 2020.

The fund aims to deliver returns for investors through long and short investments in growth and value equity markets predominately across Australia and New Zealand.

The fund will be managed by portfolio managers Ray David and Joseph Koh, who have a combined 40 years of experience in managing equities.

David said the fund's objective is to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index after fees over the medium to long term by investing in, or short selling securities in, a broad range of listed equities in Australian and New Zealand.

The fund may also invest up to 10%of its assets internationally.

"The fund is a fundamental Australian equity strategy that we expect will perform in both growth and value style markets, with additional alpha from selective short positioning," he said.

"The fund seeks to assess the underlying business fundamentals of stocks, forming a view on the long-term value of these businesses, and investing in those that are undervalued."

The fund will also establish short positions in stocks which are over-valued, or alternatively as a hedge for a long position, he said.

"With a long/short strategy, investors will get exposure to quality companies through long-term investment as well as the chance to make returns from short positions in companies that are over-valued," David said.

Koh added this fund is more likely to be appropriate for investors seeking to improve returns by balancing existing holdings in passive or core equity funds with exposure to a fund with more active positions.

"Investors who are looking for capital growth and income through a smaller part of their portfolio would look to this fund. The risk is relative to the return," Koh said.

Separately, Schroders has also reduced the minimum investment for private equity fund from $500,000 to $20,000 in response to strong demand from the adviser market to invest in private equity on behalf of their clients.

The Schroder Specialist Private Equity Fund provides investors with diversified exposure to private equity in a semi-liquid structure, and access to the expertise of Schroders' dedicated global private equity team.

Schroders Australia alternatives director Claire Smith said the fund offers retail investors the opportunity to access global private equity markets - which have a broader universe of companies than those listed on public exchanges, including many early stage and growth-orientated companies which have traditionally been hard for retail investors to access.

"The decreased minimum investment is a further testament to our dedication to the democratisation of private assets and is consistent with our belief that private equity is appropriate for a small component of an investor's portfolio," she said.

Read more: Joseph KohRay DavidClaire Smith
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Real opportunity for super funds in private assets: Schroders
Schroders readies private assets offering

Editor's Choice

AMP hires from AustralianSuper

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:42PM
AMP today announces the appointment of Felicia Trewin as its new chief technology officer and member of the group executive committee.

ESG overhaul for SSGA ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
State Street Global Advisors will roll out enhancements to four of its SPDR ETFs and, in the process, give Australian investors access to an ESG-focused global real estate ETF and reduced carbon emissions emerging markets ETF for the first time.

Retirees require 3.3% drawdown: Research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
New Morningstar research recommends retirees should drop the 4% withdrawal rate to 3.3% for a balanced portfolio.

ClearView recruits chief claims officer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
The former chief claims officer at Zurich Financial Services has moved to ClearView Wealth in a newly created role.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.