Schroders launches Schroder Australian Equity Long Short Fund

Schroders has launched the Schroder Australian Equity Long Short Fund to external investors after successfully seeding the fund's Professional Class in late 2020.

The fund aims to deliver returns for investors through long and short investments in growth and value equity markets predominately across Australia and New Zealand.

The fund will be managed by portfolio managers Ray David and Joseph Koh, who have a combined 40 years of experience in managing equities.

David said the fund's objective is to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index after fees over the medium to long term by investing in, or short selling securities in, a broad range of listed equities in Australian and New Zealand.

The fund may also invest up to 10%of its assets internationally.

"The fund is a fundamental Australian equity strategy that we expect will perform in both growth and value style markets, with additional alpha from selective short positioning," he said.

"The fund seeks to assess the underlying business fundamentals of stocks, forming a view on the long-term value of these businesses, and investing in those that are undervalued."

The fund will also establish short positions in stocks which are over-valued, or alternatively as a hedge for a long position, he said.

"With a long/short strategy, investors will get exposure to quality companies through long-term investment as well as the chance to make returns from short positions in companies that are over-valued," David said.

Koh added this fund is more likely to be appropriate for investors seeking to improve returns by balancing existing holdings in passive or core equity funds with exposure to a fund with more active positions.

"Investors who are looking for capital growth and income through a smaller part of their portfolio would look to this fund. The risk is relative to the return," Koh said.

Separately, Schroders has also reduced the minimum investment for private equity fund from $500,000 to $20,000 in response to strong demand from the adviser market to invest in private equity on behalf of their clients.

The Schroder Specialist Private Equity Fund provides investors with diversified exposure to private equity in a semi-liquid structure, and access to the expertise of Schroders' dedicated global private equity team.

Schroders Australia alternatives director Claire Smith said the fund offers retail investors the opportunity to access global private equity markets - which have a broader universe of companies than those listed on public exchanges, including many early stage and growth-orientated companies which have traditionally been hard for retail investors to access.

"The decreased minimum investment is a further testament to our dedication to the democratisation of private assets and is consistent with our belief that private equity is appropriate for a small component of an investor's portfolio," she said.