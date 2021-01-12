NEWS
Executive Appointments
Schroders adds to private debt team
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 12 JAN 2021   11:33AM

Schroders has announced the appointment of a new portfolio manager to its Australian private debt team.

Tim Hallam will join head of private debt Australia Nicole Kidd in the newly created role from 13 January 2021.

Most recently Hallam was the executive director of the federal government's Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility (NAIF), where he was responsible for the origination and execution of loans benefiting Northern Australia.

Prior to that, Hallam spent over 30 years in Australia's banking sector including holding senior roles at Macquarie Bank and RBC Capital Markets.

Kidd said his significant experience in financial markets, and background in executing new offerings, will assist Schroders in its continued development, growth and management of its private debt capability in Australia.

"Tim has a wealth of knowledge and relationships in Australia's financial markets and brings extensive experience in public and private sector financing of structured, corporate and leveraged deals across all parts of the capital structure," Kidd said.

"His experience, relationships and skill set make him a good fit for the Schroders team which strives to deliver high-quality outcomes for client portfolios."

The news follows the appointment of Kidd in September last year as head of private debt, Australia.

Kidd was charged with building and developing Schroders' private debt capabilities in Australia, reporting to head of fixed income and multi-asset Simon Doyle.

Doyle said the appointment of Hallam will help strengthen Schroders' private debt capability in Australia.

"We are delighted to welcome Tim to Schroders. Nicole has made tremendous progress in establishing our capability in the Australian private debt space, and with Tim joining the team we are extremely well placed to deliver for our clients in 2021 and beyond," Doyle said.

"Having investors of Nicole and Tim's calibre at the core of our capability is central to our goal of becoming a formidable player in the Australian private debt market."

Read more: SchrodersNicole KiddTim HallamSimon DoyleMacquarie BankNorthern Australian Infrastructure FacilityRBC Capital Markets
