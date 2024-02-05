Scarcity buys stake in asset manager

Scarcity Partners has bought into an $8 billion asset manager that caters to private wealth firms.

Scarcity acquired a 30% interest in Evidentia Group but did not disclose the dollar value.

Evidentia works with private wealth firms to build investment portfolios, specifically separately managed accounts (SMA).

Founded in 2018, it now has 24 staff members based in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and New York.

Evidentia founder and chief executive Peter Smith said: "Scarcity Partners brings long-term, supportive, non-invasive private capital combined with unmatched sector expertise and intellectual property across client solutions, operations, growth avenues, governance, and product innovation."

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to delivering even better solutions our valued partner firms."

Scarcity said it raised the money from family offices and high-net-worth investors and its owners.

"Evidentia's deep domain expertise in financial planning as well as investment management ideally positions it to take advantage of this ongoing trend, through providing the hard to replicate combination of expertise in asset consulting, practice management, and asset management," Scarcity said.

Last November, Scarcity launched the GP Access Fund, a semi-liquid open-ended fund operating on a commitment and call structure. It aims to invest in up to 15 asset managers and targets returns of 20% per annum.

The fund wants to raise over $200 million by June 2024.

Founded in 2023, Scarcity touts itself as an independent investment firm that invests in middle-market asset managers.

It was founded by managing director Adrian Whittingham, founding partner Alex Ihlenfeldt, chair Tim Samway, chief operating officer and chief financial officer Tony Hammond, and investment directors Matthew Webb and Justin McLaughlin.