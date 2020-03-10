NEWS
Technology
Sargon lender sends in voluntary administrators
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAR 2020   12:45PM

Taiping Trustees on Friday appointed voluntary administrators for Sargon Capital and two Trimantium companies, in what could eventually decide Sargon's fate.

Wexted Advisors' Andrew McCabe and Joseph Hayes were on March 6 appointed as the voluntary administrators for three companies: Sargon Capital Pty Ltd, Trimantium Investment Management Pty Ltd and Trimantium Capital Funds Management Pty Ltd.

The newly-appointed administrators McCabe and Hayes will be pivotal in deciding Sargon Capital's future.

They will try to establish how the money that Taiping lent to Sargon Capital was used across the holding companies, who is still owed money, and in what order they could be paid.

As for Sargon itself, there are three main courses of action from here: the company could be liquidated, a new deed of company arrangement could be proposed, or in an optimistic scenario, it could be handed back to the directors.

However, it is too early to establish the likelihood of either of those events.

Wexted is trawling through company records on the assets and liabilities of the three companies. It also has significant intercompany loans of about $75 million to go through.

McCabe and Hayes will hold two creditors meeting, the first of which is scheduled for next Thursday at their Sydney offices at 28 O'Connell Street.

The key issue for the first meeting will be to decide if a committee of inspection (COI) should be appointed to assist Wexted in its work and to approve its remuneration.

It will be the second meeting that will be more important, as it is where the creditors will be advised on the options for Sargon Capital Pty Ltd's future.

The date for the second meeting hasn't been set yet.

McCabe has 20 years of experience and was the receiver for the $600 million debenture fund Banksia Securities and Gold Coast mortgage securities fund LM Investments. He has also worked in interim chief executive and chief financial officer roles for some companies.

Hayes has 30 years of experience and founded Wexted after working for about 13 years each at KPMG Australia and McGrathNicol. He worked on Dick Smith Electronics' high-profile bankruptcy, where he was the administrator as the company was liquidated.

Read more: Sargon CapitalTaiping TrusteesAndrew McCabeJoseph HayesWexted Advisors
