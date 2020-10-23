NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Robo-advice a complement, not disruptor: Six Park
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 OCT 2020   10:51AM

The advice industry is faced with increasing demand for affordable and accessible financial advice and implementing digital solutions to segment clients could be the answer, according to a new whitepaper.

Digital advice provider Six Park's latest whitepaper, Is it red tape or is it me? Deniers, devotees, and the digital advice revolution, addresses the myth that robo-advice is in direct competition with financial advisers.

Six Park co-chief executive Pat Garrett said there is no competition between robo-advice and financial advisers.

"[..] In fact, when a human element is added to a service like robo- or digital- advice, the conversion rate of customers who actually implement the advice drastically increases," he said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

Instead, Six Park said it works in partnership with financial planners rather trying to disrupt the industry, reiterating that digital and holistic advice are complementary offerings.

"Integrating a digital offering is one of the most effective ways of segmenting your client base and building a relationship with low-need clients who are likely to require more holistic advice in the future," the white paper said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Contributing to the whitepaper, Investment Trends research director Recep III Peker noted there are currently more than 2.6 million Australians actively looking for an adviser but there isn't the supply, which is where digital advice could come in to create efficiencies for advisers.

"Ever since we moved away from commissions and to a fee for service model, it has pushed financial planners towards those asset-rich clients who can afford upfront fees," Peker said.

More than $3 trillion of wealth is expected to be transferred to the next generation in the next 10 to 20 years and advisers are not guaranteed to retain the client.

The challenge for advisers is to engage younger clients that have different investment values.

"If you want to attract, engage, and retain a robust pipeline of clients, you need to segment the consumer market and have a strategy for each segment. If you don't, your competitors will, and you won't be able to compete effectively in all segments," Garett said.

Netwealth chief executive Matt Heine believes robo can benefit advisers in maintaining relationships with clients in the one family.

"The intergenerational transfer of wealth piece is a great example of how robo can be used to keep the family unit together under your umbrella without having to hand over that business to a competitor," he said.

But just 7% of active Australian investors had taken up robo-advice in 2019, which Six Park puts down to awareness.

"Meanwhile, the pandemic has triggered an increased interest in investing amongst Australians and the lockdown has made digital interaction and service provision the new norm," Garrett said.

"All of these elements are combining to provide the final push for the industry to transform in a way that meets today's client needs."

Financial Planning Association head of policy, strategy and innovation Ben Marshan noted in the whitepaper that one of the barriers for adviser adoption is the perception that robo-advice may not be compliant, particularly following the Royal Commission.

However, he said, these concerns are unfounded and ASIC is supportive of digital advice models.

"Anything that helps professionals better manage clients is going to benefit both the client and the planner from an efficiency and cost perspective. Anything that allows you to better engage with the client and trigger a discussion is a very attractive proposition," he said.

Read more: Robo-adviceSix ParkPat GarrettRecep III PekerASICBen MarshanFinancial Planning AssociationInvestment TrendsMatt HeineNetwealth
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC chair steps aside pending pay review
ASIC, IOSCO report on debt capital raisings
RBA, ASIC provide CHESS guidance
Netwealth appoints international custodian
Netwealth sees rise in inflows
ASIC wealth director nabs promotion
ASIC reviewing risk advice, pushes for scaled advice
Adviser charged with stealing super
ASIC to curb huge CFD losses
ASIC extends advice, capital raising provisions
Editor's Choice
QIC hires former Frontier infrastructure head
KANIKA SOOD
QIC has named a new portfolio manager for its $1.8 billion core infrastructure fund, previously managed by Ross Israel and Matina Papathanasiou.
Remote exams offered to Melbourne advisers
KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority is providing remote-sitting options for financial advisers in Melbourne affected by COVID-19 restrictions.
Pendal appoints head of institutional
KANIKA SOOD
Pendal Group has hired an IFM Investors executive director as its new head of institutional for Australia which has $19.8 billion in assets.
Legacy AMP Life policyholders take premium hit
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Some retail AMP Life customers received a steep premium increase on their income protection policies recently.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0SvFqkBe