Robo-advice a complement, not disruptor: Six Park

The advice industry is faced with increasing demand for affordable and accessible financial advice and implementing digital solutions to segment clients could be the answer, according to a new whitepaper.

Digital advice provider Six Park's latest whitepaper, Is it red tape or is it me? Deniers, devotees, and the digital advice revolution, addresses the myth that robo-advice is in direct competition with financial advisers.

Six Park co-chief executive Pat Garrett said there is no competition between robo-advice and financial advisers.

"[..] In fact, when a human element is added to a service like robo- or digital- advice, the conversion rate of customers who actually implement the advice drastically increases," he said.

Instead, Six Park said it works in partnership with financial planners rather trying to disrupt the industry, reiterating that digital and holistic advice are complementary offerings.

"Integrating a digital offering is one of the most effective ways of segmenting your client base and building a relationship with low-need clients who are likely to require more holistic advice in the future," the white paper said.

Contributing to the whitepaper, Investment Trends research director Recep III Peker noted there are currently more than 2.6 million Australians actively looking for an adviser but there isn't the supply, which is where digital advice could come in to create efficiencies for advisers.

"Ever since we moved away from commissions and to a fee for service model, it has pushed financial planners towards those asset-rich clients who can afford upfront fees," Peker said.

More than $3 trillion of wealth is expected to be transferred to the next generation in the next 10 to 20 years and advisers are not guaranteed to retain the client.

The challenge for advisers is to engage younger clients that have different investment values.

"If you want to attract, engage, and retain a robust pipeline of clients, you need to segment the consumer market and have a strategy for each segment. If you don't, your competitors will, and you won't be able to compete effectively in all segments," Garett said.

Netwealth chief executive Matt Heine believes robo can benefit advisers in maintaining relationships with clients in the one family.

"The intergenerational transfer of wealth piece is a great example of how robo can be used to keep the family unit together under your umbrella without having to hand over that business to a competitor," he said.

But just 7% of active Australian investors had taken up robo-advice in 2019, which Six Park puts down to awareness.

"Meanwhile, the pandemic has triggered an increased interest in investing amongst Australians and the lockdown has made digital interaction and service provision the new norm," Garrett said.

"All of these elements are combining to provide the final push for the industry to transform in a way that meets today's client needs."

Financial Planning Association head of policy, strategy and innovation Ben Marshan noted in the whitepaper that one of the barriers for adviser adoption is the perception that robo-advice may not be compliant, particularly following the Royal Commission.

However, he said, these concerns are unfounded and ASIC is supportive of digital advice models.

"Anything that helps professionals better manage clients is going to benefit both the client and the planner from an efficiency and cost perspective. Anything that allows you to better engage with the client and trigger a discussion is a very attractive proposition," he said.