Financial Planning

ROA relief guidance released

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUL 2021   12:13PM

ASIC and the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority have provided further guidance on how advisers can use Records of Advice to make the most of the temporary measure.

The corporate regulator and FASEA said the guidance and case study they have jointly compiled is to ensure that advisers understand their requirements under the COVID-19 relief measure.

For the ROA relief to be applicable, advisers must reasonably consider that the advice is required because a client has suffered adverse economic effects as a result of COVID-19, in place of the Statement of Advice.

The ROA must have a brief explanation of changes in the client's relevant personal circumstances as a result of the pandemic. It must also have a brief recommendation and the reasons for such recommendations.

They urged advisers to keep a file on client conversations and any action the client has agreed to take (for example, reduce living expenses).

In April, ASIC extended the temporary measure until October 15.

In other FASEA announcements, the body has progressed in scrapping the three-month registration requirement for the November 2021 adviser exams.

On July 14, FASEA released the Corporations (Relevant Providers Exam Standard) Determination 2019 Amendment for consultation.

The relief will allow all candidates who were unsuccessful at any prior sitting of the November exam to resit it. The exam will be offered online via remote proctoring and at exam venues.

"This amendment aims to provide existing advisers with an additional opportunity to meet the transition requirements of the Corporations Act.  FASEA welcomes stakeholder feedback on this proposed amendment," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

Read more: FASEAASICRecords of AdviceStephen Glenfield
