Risk sector grows 4%: Research

The life insurance industry climbed 4% to $18.4 billion in the year to June 2023 despite the number of risk advisers fleeing the industry.

The latest data from Plan For Life shows that TAL continues to hold the lion's share of the group insurance and retail market.

The group insurance sector saw a 3.7% year-on-year increase in inflows, with Zurich reporting the highest growth rate at 16.4% to hit $322 million, followed by the largest provider TAL with 6.1%.

TAL still retains 42% of this sector with $3 billion while AIA Australia has $1.6 billion and 23% market share.

Within individual risk lump sum premiums worth $7.9 billion, this category grew 3% year on year, driven by NobleOak (26.3%) to reach $181 million. ClearView (7.5%) with $214 million and Zurich (5.4%) with $1.6 billion also reported strong inflows for the year.

Resolution Life was the only insurer to report a decline in this category of -2.1%, ending the period with $867 million. Activity for AIA and MLC Insurance were unchanged at $1.1 billion and $994 million respectively.

Integrity Life and MetLife also reported significant growth although off much smaller bases, the research found.

In early September, Integrity Life announced it will not take on any new retail advised business, blaming the decline in risk advisers.

Meanwhile, individual risk, which has $3.4 billion in premiums, grew faster than the lump sum market, up 4.7% over the past year.

NobleOak (21.9%), ClearView (11.5%), Zurich (8.5%), and TAL (6.0%) were among the better performers in percentage growth terms.