RF Corval secures industrial facility, eyes more

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAR 2023   12:33PM

The boutique fund manager has purchased a $14.7 million industrial asset through its RF CorVal Property Fund (CPF), as it looks to capitalise on tailwinds in the market it sees lasting for some time to come.

Located in Wingfield, South Australia, the property is in a strategic infill location, offering direct access to major road infrastructure, and features a 10-year sale and leaseback to TopCoat, a local subsidiary of construction and infrastructure giant Colas Group.

The Wingfield asset is one of two properties recently purchased by CPF, following the acquisition of a industrial warehousing and manufacturing facility in Crestmead, Queensland, in October last year.

The two acquisitions and an interest in eight previously established RF Corval syndicate trusts take the CPF investment portfolio to 21 Australian property assets.

While its strategy is to be diversified across all property sectors, RF Corval fund manager Sanjeev Sahota said the fund is particularly interested in industrial markets.

"The genesis for CPF is to give investors all year-round access to our active style investing, and we've really managed to see that bandwidth with a number of investments in those syndicated, indirect investments that we have running today," Sahota said.

"We're really trying to grow this fund to be a well-rounded, diversified product that generates good returns.

"... While it is a diversified fund, and we're sector agnostic, at the moment we think there's some really good tailwinds in the industrial market."

Sahota said these tailwinds include land constrained markets, restrictions on new supply and unprecedented occupier demand.

"We definitely think these tailwinds will continue for at least the next 12 to 24 months," he said.

Aside from industrial, Sahota said CPF has its eyes on several hotels, agriculture, office, and commercial deals.

"A good thing for us is that anything Corval's doing, we get an opportunity to participate even if it's raised in a standalone syndicate strategy," he said.

"Right now, we're looking at CBD Hotel, which we think has got some interesting angles to it.

"... In the agricultural space, we're at the very early beginnings of a transaction to build and construct a glasshouse. And other than that, there's more industrial assets, there's some office buildings and some neighbourhood shopping centres."

He added: "We are seeing good pockets of value in the market today and leaving no stone unturned as we build out a quality, diversified property portfolio."

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

