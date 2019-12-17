Responsible entity declares insolvency

The responsible entity for the Australian Corporate Bond Trust has placed itself into voluntary administration.

Theta Asset Management has appointed Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants as administrators of itself and Value Stream Investment Management.

The move follows ASIC's action last week against Theta and its managing director in relation to a Western Australian property investment vehicle, Sterling Income Trust.

ASIC's action is completely removed from the Australian Corporate Bond Trust and XTBs or any other managed investment scheme associated with Theta.

Theta remains the RE of the trust and is also a service provider to the business of XTBs on the ASX.

As securities manager, the Australian Corporate Bond Company pays fees and other costs to those providing services to XTBs. The relationship between ACBC and Theta is "a fully arm's length service provider relationship", ACBC said.

ACBC said it is currently meeting with alternative REs and will notify the market soon of the plan going forward.

"ACBC will remain as securities manager, manage the trust operations and operate the business of XTBs on ASX as we process and transition," ACBC said.

Last week ASIC took action against Theta over the management and promotion of the Sterling Income Trust in the West Australian Federal Court. It is also taking action against Theta director Robert Marie.

It is alleged Theta and Marie authorised five PDSs for the trust, failing to ensure each of them was not defective; containing false or misleading statements and failing to disclose required information.

It is also alleged Theta and Marie failed to effectively monitor the performance of Sterling Corporate Services as investment manager or manage conflicts of interest.

While the defective PDSs were in use, the trust raised close to $17 million from retail investors.