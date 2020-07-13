Research slams ADL definition

New research from Super Consumers Australia, the superannuation advocacy arm of CHOICE, has highlighted how difficult it is for people to claim total and permanent disability (TPD) insurance under the activities of daily living (ADL) definition.

The research found the use of ADL definitions has declined somewhat, from the definitions being used in about 80% of TPD policies in 2009 to 56.2% now.

The slightly more flexible activities of daily working definition is used in 34% of group policies and both definitions are used in 6.2%.

Super Consumers Australia found that unemployed people and those working limited hours are the most likely to have to claim TPD insurance under ADL definitions.

In fact, the research found 94% of people who were already unemployed when making a claim had to meet the ADL definitions.

In the sample of group insurance policies looked at by Super Consumers Australia, 56% included terms that require unemployed people to claim under a restrictive definition for TPD.

Nearly half of policies (47%) included terms requiring people working less than a specified number of hours per week to claim under restrictive definitions. Super Consumers Australia referred to this as discrimination against those working limited hours.

Suncorp's insurance in its MySuper product was highlighted as one of the most restrictive, requiring a person to be employed for 15 or more hours per week "on a permanent basis" in order to claim under the standard TPD definition. The definition of permanent basis excludes casual employees who have been employed for less than two years.

Super Consumers Australia also found two policies from IOOF and Asgard that excluded all unskilled workers from claiming under the standard TPD definitions.

In October 2019, ASIC put out research estimating that three people a day are assessed under the ADL definition in Australia, with the regulator highlighting that this is of significant detriment to consumers.

The research from ASIC last year found that ADL type definitions have a declined claim rate of 60%, whereas only 12% of claims were rejected under standard TPD definitions. In mental health claims cases the numbers were even worse with 77% rejected under ADL definitions.

The regulator suggested, but did not mandate, that insurers move away from using ADLs.

Health & Finance Integrated managing director William Johns says he hasn't seen much of a shift since then.

He's still seeing clients who are unable to work and desperate for help have claims rejected under ADLs.

The ADLs, Johns says, are particularly discriminatory to those trying to make a TPD claim because of mental illness or brain injury.

"Every time I have someone with mental illness and I'm claiming for them I know I'm going to go into battle for them - especially on TPD," Johns says.

Johns says even in instances where insurers say they have no option but to use ADLs (because, for example, a diagnosis only emerged after someone lost their job) they actually do have an option.

A spokesperson for BT said BT life insurance is continuing to consult with industry and regulators regarding the use of ADLs. Hannover Re said it is working towards the removal of the ADL definition from policies.

A spokesperson for TAL said it is working with super funds to develop alternatives to ADLs.

"In 2018 TAL worked with Cbus to develop its 'Everyday Working Activities' definition which has an 86% claims acceptance rate. This definition was recently updated to address members with mental illness," the spokesperson said.

Johns says if insurers are serious about protecting people with mental illness they all need to completely scrap the ADLs and at least use the expanded instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs).

Clinical neuropsychologist Jane Lonie sees the flip side of ADLs, often assessing patients for TPD claims and not always with all the information about what it takes for claims to be paid.

She says the letter of instruction provided to physicians varies depending on the referrer (whether it's an adviser, lawyer or insurer). The specific industry designated criteria that the claim will be assessed against is not always specified within the letter of engagement or instruction.

"When you're talking about somebody with an acquired brain injury or dementia, unless they are right at the most severe end of the spectrum those basic ADLs will be intact," Lonie says.

When asked whether this group could hold down a job, Lonie says "absolutely not".

"It's totally inappropriate to be measuring occupational function, the ability to hold down a job, on the basis of rudimentary skills like toileting."

For Johns, it's well and truly time for the industry to step up. Society has come a long way in its view of mental health, but have insurers?

"The people who are being denied under ADLs not so long ago might have been institutionalised," Johns says.

"Before they shut the institutions, I would have been arguing with an insurer that my client who has been institutionalised deserves a TPD payout and the insurer would have told me they meet the ADLs."