RBA says ASX has 'considerable work to do'

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has released its 2025 Assessment of the ASX Clearing and Settlement (CS) Facilities, slamming the market operator for continued failures.

The RBA determined the ASX has "considerable work to do" to meet the central bank's expectations for an operator of critical market infrastructure.

The RBA pointed to recent shortcomings in risk management - particularly the December 2024 CHESS batch settlement incident - which it said highlighted that ASX must "make foundational changes to its governance, culture and risk management processes".

The RBA said the ASX must also accelerate its uplift of operational and financial risk management, while meeting key milestones for its major technology projects.

"ASX is not currently meeting the regulators' expectations for an operator of critical national infrastructure. Resilient and secure CS facilities are crucial to the stability of the Australian financial system," RBA assistant governor (financial system) Brad Jones said.

"We are expecting meaningful progress over the coming year and will consider further regulatory responses if necessary."

The central bank acknowledged the changes necessary will require appropriate resourcing from the ASX.

The assessment found that many ASX CS facilities were rated as having 'observed' or 'broadly observed' many of the individual standards.

However, five standards were noted as being either 'partly observed' or 'not observed', these being: operational risk, framework for comprehensive management of risks, governance, credit risk, settlement finality, and operational risk.

ASX Clear and ASX Settlement continue to be rated as 'not observed' on the operational risk standard, which had been previously flagged by the RBA in its out-of-cycle assessment against this standard in March 2025.

The RBA issued 26 recommendations in total, including that ASX should obtain assurance that it has addressed gaps in its risk appetite statement and strategy to return to risk appetite; ensure its risk transformation plan is appropriately resourced and implement regular reporting on the plan; conduct a review of business continuity and contingency arrangement across the CS facilities; and comprehensively improve data and reporting controls for financial risk models and address issues identified in the assessment period.

In response, ASX chair David Clarke acknowledged the bank's ongoing concerns but said it has been working towards fixing the ongoing issues.

"The ASX boards have heard the RBA's concerns clearly, particularly around operational risk management," Clarke said.

"As chair, I want to emphasise that making meaningful progress in meeting these standards is a high priority as the boards recognise the key role ASX plays as a source of stability for the Australian market. We have achieved notable improvements under the group's five-year transformation strategy, but it is essential we continue to apply appropriate rigour across all facets of our operations."

Clarke added that managing a "turnaround" within the context of operating critical market infrastructure requires "careful navigation".

"We have a strong imperative to act with urgency, and we must do this while balancing risks in a complex environment," he said.

"The boards and management are aligned in ensuring future assessments show continuous improvement and not simply remedial action. Our focus remains on achieving meaningful progress while safeguarding the critical market infrastructure that underpins the financial system."

Meanwhile, ASX chief executive Helen Lofthouse - who has been under the microscope herself after a former staffer launched proceedings against her for alleged bullying - said she was "acutely aware" of issues that need to be addressed.

"ASX must accelerate our progress to rebuild trust with our regulators, particularly following the disappointing incidents of the past year," Lofthouse said.

"As we are in the middle of our transformation, the recommendations outlined in the RBA's report reflect and align with our views of where additional focus and improvement is needed."

Lofthouse said the ASX was focussed on creating contingency arrangements for CHESS, which she said should help address concerns over operational risk.

"We have already completed several key items, such as fixing code and increasing memory, that will improve the resilience of the core system. And we are now progressing plans for various workarounds that should further improve contingency arrangements," she said.

"Transforming a complex market infrastructure organisation is a marathon effort and we know that many of our initiatives require sustained effort over several years to deliver the benefits.

"Our focus on improving operational risk and resilience forms the centrepiece of the Accelerate program which will be the vehicle to ensure we execute well. It is a must-not-miss priority for ASX."

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is expected to release its inquiry into ASX - led by an independent panel including Rob Whitfield, Christine Holman and Guy Debelle - on or around 31 March 2026.