Raw truth on merger process: Panel

With consolidation in the superannuation industry not slowing down, those who've been through a merger have revealed the anxiety, job losses and workload involved.

Speaking on a panel at the AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, Spirit Super chief executive Leeanne Turner revealed what it was like bringing MTAA Super and Tasplan together recently.

She also said Spirit Super is "open for business" when it comes to the possibility of merging with more funds.

"It is absolutely in our strategic plan to do more but what we've undertaken is a very, very big merger and we need to settle for a little while," Turner said.

"Don't underestimate how much work is involved."

Spirit Super brought together what would become its board early in the merger process, creating a Joint Implementation Committee. But this committee could only make recommendations and both MTAA and Tasplan's boards would have to agree.

Turner admitted this resulted in one proposal being rejected by one board, but conceded this was with good reason.

She also opened up about the anxiety within the funds from employees as their future plans shifted and redundancies were made.

"It is workers who make the merger happen, and you cannot underestimate how much work the merger is," she said.

"We had lots of plans in place to bring the teams together before the merger happened, unfortunately COVID-19 got in the way."

She said that while the fund claimed COVID-19 delayed the merger, more specifically it was the early release of super program that made pushing ahead with the merger too risky.

Deloitte partner Steve Freeborn, who works in mergers and acquisitions, agreed that it is essential funds consider staff in merger arrangements.

"Don't underestimate how much work it will take... It's additive, your regulatory requirements don't change. Everything you are asking staff to do is on top of their usual workload," he said.

Freeborn said there had been 60% consolidation in the number of super funds during the last five years and it appears there will be 60% consolidation in the next five years.

And State Street head of platforms Sinclair Scholfield said that the type of merger undertaken by Spirit Super is actually the most difficult from an administrative point of view.

Peer-to-peer mergers, where funds of similar size merge, are much more complicated than large funds swallowing up smaller funds, he said.

On top of that, rebranding entirely rather than funds keeping their own brands and teams but sharing a trustee - in an Extended Public Offer model like that of Equipsuper and Catholic Super - is a lot more work, complication and staff anxiety.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 2021.