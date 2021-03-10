Quasi-mergers in APRA's sights

The prudential regulator has acknowledged concerns over "quasi-mergers" raised by Senator Andrew Bragg.

In a letter provided to Financial Standard, Bragg contacted APRA in February to express concerns over the "quasi-merger" between Maritime Super and Hostplus where the former will "effectively become a shell company" overseen by the Hostplus trustee board.

"The idea of mergers is to create economies of scale and to reduce costs but also to remove persistent poor performers... On this basis, it seems inappropriate for poor-performing super funds to be put onto life support via a quasi-merger," Bragg said.

In response, APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell said it wants to see the best outcomes for members and while the deal does not require APRA's formal approval, it is the subject of a supervisory enquiry.

"In any significant decision taken by a trustee to improve outcomes for its membership, whether it be through new investment arrangements, finding a merger partner or otherwise, APRA scrutinises a range of matters to ensure that the interests of members are prioritised, and their reasonable expectations are met," Rowell said.

"We expect the trustees, particularly of the fund making changes to its investment management arrangements, to show that the new approach is in members' best interests. This applies not just to the specific management of its investments, but more broadly to any consequential changes that flow from them."

Rowell said in the event the regulator does not think the fund is acting in members' best interests, it is willing to step in to rectify the issue.

"However, should a trustee be unable to adequately demonstrate that members' best interests are being prioritised in its decision-making, or it appears that a trustee may have failed to meet its obligations under RSE licensee law, APRA is prepared to take a range of actions to safeguard members depending upon the nature of our concerns and bearing in mind our ultimate objective to protect members," Rowell said.

Bragg also said he is concerned the deal will lock in poor investment returns and entrench unnecessary operating costs.

"Worst of all, it would do these two things whilst continuing to collect compulsory superannuation guarantee contributions. It seems this new entity is now in operation solely for the benefit of related parties," Bragg wrote.