QIC harvests rare earth elements to turbocharge net zero transition

QIC has made an investment via its $150 million QIC Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund (QCMBTF) to support Ark Mines' Sandy Mitchell Rare Earths Project.

The project, located 230km northwest of Cairns, contains significant resources of rare earth elements (REEs) hosted in mineral sands, including magnet metals such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium. These are used for electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics and other advance manufacturing technologies.

In all, QIC has invested $4.5 million towards the project.

This will enable Ark Mines to progress the project through to a final investment decision (FID) and undertake further drilling to expand the current resource base, QIC said.

It will also create more than 80 jobs once the mine is in full production.

QIC senior investment director Jonathan Crombie said for the net zero transition, the need for REEs has become a strategic priority.

"Recent export restrictions have not only raised geopolitical concerns, but international markets are actively seeking alternative, reliable sources of REE supply," Crombie said.

"Projects like Sandy Mitchell represent a strategic opportunity for Australia, and particularly Queensland, to help rebalance global supply chains and secure long-term economic, environmental, and geopolitical advantages.

"With high-grade mineralisation and a focus on producing concentrate at scale, Ark Mines can place Queensland at the forefront of this supply chain shift."

Ark Mines executive director Ben Emery said the project is estimated to have a short construction time owing to the surface level deposit.

"This means Sandy Mitchell can be quickly developed and start production with simple mining and low environmental impacts," Emery said.

"Most of the processing has already been done by mother nature, so to produce a monazite concentrate, simple low-cost gravity separation is all that is required, reducing our environmental footprint.

"QIC's investment provides the Sandy Mitchell project certainty as we transition into mine planning and continue discussions with offtake partners domestically and internationally."

QCMBTF is a Queensland government initiative managed by QIC, with earlier capital investments including Alpha HPA's synthetic sapphire project in Gladstone.