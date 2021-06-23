PwC names financial services lead

PricewaterhouseCoopers has announced senior leadership changes that includes appointing a new lead for its financial services unit.

Tom Gunson has been promoted to the role of financial services leader, overseeing the consulting, assurance and financial advisory businesses.

He replaces Julie Coates, who has moved on to a new role - business markets leader for consulting. She also takes on the new remit of global relationship partner and global platforms leader.

Gunson's new responsibilities include understanding the key priorities of PwC's financial services clients in Australia.

"With our economy rebounding and a sophisticated financial services sector with renewed purpose, the financial services sector will be pivotal and well-positioned to help drive the rebound and the growth ahead as we emerge from the pandemic and the significant challenges it has posed," Gunson said.

"This creates opportunities for our clients to deliver on their purpose via digitally enabled human interactions powered by partnerships. I'm keen to continue contributing to our clients' success and to the integrity of Australia's financial system by leveraging the best of our local and global capabilities and digital assets."

Coates is a long-serving staffer at PwC, having started her career there as a senior associate in the UK. She has worked in the firm's capital markets, banking, risk and regulatory units.

In April, Sam Garland was named banking and capital markets leader within the financial services unit. Prior to his promotion, he the director of banking and capital markets and the chief operating officer for financial services.