Proposed changes ahead for APRA's heatmaps
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 13 OCT 2020   12:26PM

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is considering making changes to its MySuper Heatmap to reflect the reforms proposed by the government in the federal budget.

Speaking at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees Online Chair Forum, APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell said the 'Your Future, Your Super' reforms are aligned with APRA's agenda.

"If passed by the parliament, the 'Your Future, Your Super' package will shine a brighter light on fund performance and trustees' expenditure decisions, and help members make better informed decisions about who is looking after their retirement savings," she said.

The package includes an interactive comparison tool which allows members to see MySuper products ranked by fees and investment returns.

The tool will be based on information by APRA-regulated funds and persistently underperforming funds will be prevented from taking on new members.

In addition, existing superannuation accounts will be "stapled" to member accounts to avoid duplicate accounts.

In light of this, APRA will consider potential changes to the next iteration of the heatmap which is planned for December 2020.

Rowell said APRA's expanded data collection will be critical to the proposed reforms and are proposed to be effective by 1 July 2021.

Furthermore, she went on to explain the heatmap has been a "game changer" for transparency across the industry as more than 40% of MySuper members have had fees reduced since December.

"The flip side, however, is that inaction, or inadequate action, by some funds has meant that too many members still remain in funds where fees are too high and returns are too low - and that is not good enough by anyone's standards," she said.

Rowell noted that board governance in superannuation funds remains somewhat of a problem which she reiterated for funds that are merging.

"Mergers are not about maintaining jobs for current directors or deals such as 'you take the chair' and 'I'll take the deputy'. These decisions need to be based on the skills and experience needed to sustainably deliver good member outcomes for the merged entity," she said.

"Self-interest has no place in the board room, and this will continue to be a focus of APRA's work to lift governance practices across the industry."

Australian Prudential Regulation AuthorityMySuper HeatmapAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesHelen Rowell
Proposed changes ahead for APRA's heatmaps
