Plenty still want in on ETPs: Research

Despite the market volatility wrought by COVID-19, money flowed into exchange traded products in March.

The ASX's latest ETP data shows that even as the market was losing money, cash was flowing in.

Rainmaker analysis shows the Australian ETP market lost $6.7 billion in market value in March, ending the month at around $57 billion from $64 billion at the end of February.

Despite losing about 10% in market value, investors still want in. There were net inflows into the ETP market in March of $360 million.

However, Rainmaker head of investment research John Dyall pointed out this was only a quarter of February's net inflows of $1.5 billion.

"There was a lot more turnover of ETPs, however, with reported traded value being two and a half times the size of February's traded value ($17.8 billion versus $7.2 billion)," Dyall said.

Suffering the highest net outflows was the Australian High Interest Cash Fund, which lost $257 million or 13% of funds under management.

The product with the greatest increase in assets under management was ETF Securities' Physical Gold, which increased by $189 million on net inflows of $135 to end the month with $1.6 billion.

Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF enjoyed net flows of $538 million.

Australian equities ETPs in general seemed popular during March, with net inflows of $1.2 billion.

"One would have expected fixed interest products to be popular in this period, but the reported dislocation in fixed interest markets obviously had an effect," Dyall said.

"Fixed interest had the highest net outflows, losing $770 million, a significant turnaround from the $488 million it gained in February."

Vanguard's Australian Government Bond Index proved slightly more popular than other offerings though, with $11 million in net inflows.

Investors demonstrated more caution in international equities, with outflows in February of $56 million.

"The most notable action was the repositioning of portfolios away from currency unhedged products towards currency hedged products," Dyall said.

"Over March the Australian dollar fell 5% against the US dollar over the month and has fallen 13% since the start of the year."

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF had the largest net outflows of $156 million, while its hedged counterpart iShares Core S&P 500 AUD Hedged ETF had the second highest net inflows of $115 million.