NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Plenty still want in on ETPs: Research
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   12:31PM

Despite the market volatility wrought by COVID-19, money flowed into exchange traded products in March.

The ASX's latest ETP data shows that even as the market was losing money, cash was flowing in.

Rainmaker analysis shows the Australian ETP market lost $6.7 billion in market value in March, ending the month at around $57 billion from $64 billion at the end of February.

Despite losing about 10% in market value, investors still want in. There were net inflows into the ETP market in March of $360 million.

However, Rainmaker head of investment research John Dyall pointed out this was only a quarter of February's net inflows of $1.5 billion.

"There was a lot more turnover of ETPs, however, with reported traded value being two and a half times the size of February's traded value ($17.8 billion versus $7.2 billion)," Dyall said.

Suffering the highest net outflows was the Australian High Interest Cash Fund, which lost $257 million or 13% of funds under management.

The product with the greatest increase in assets under management was ETF Securities' Physical Gold, which increased by $189 million on net inflows of $135 to end the month with $1.6 billion.

Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF enjoyed net flows of $538 million.

Australian equities ETPs in general seemed popular during March, with net inflows of $1.2 billion.

"One would have expected fixed interest products to be popular in this period, but the reported dislocation in fixed interest markets obviously had an effect," Dyall said.

"Fixed interest had the highest net outflows, losing $770 million, a significant turnaround from the $488 million it gained in February."

Vanguard's Australian Government Bond Index proved slightly more popular than other offerings though, with $11 million in net inflows.

Investors demonstrated more caution in international equities, with outflows in February of $56 million.

"The most notable action was the repositioning of portfolios away from currency unhedged products towards currency hedged products," Dyall said.

"Over March the Australian dollar fell 5% against the US dollar over the month and has fallen 13% since the start of the year."

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF had the largest net outflows of $156 million, while its hedged counterpart iShares Core S&P 500 AUD Hedged ETF had the second highest net inflows of $115 million.

Read more: iShares Core S&PJohn DyallETF SecuritiesVanguardAustralian Government Bond IndexAustralian High Interest Cash Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Why Vanguard won't do gold ETFs
Low rates support some bond managers: Report
FPA advocates for reduced pension minimums
Best, worst equities performers in COVID-19 sell-off revealed
VFMC confirms new chief risk officer
BNP Paribas hires from Vanguard
Major firms criticised for substandard RI approach
Vanguard insto head jumps to super fund
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Investment Manager of the Year named
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something zTOOV4gK