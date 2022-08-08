Philanthropist fund unveils new NFP partners

Future Generation is on a mission to accelerate funding into the prevention of youth mental health issues, warning that Australia's current funding of mental healthcare is "not working".

Comprising of 14 non-for-profit partners, the social investment strategy aims to counter the alarming rise in the rates of ill mental health, self-harm and suicide among young people, despite a steady increase in government expenditure on mental healthcare services.

In fact, the latest National Survey of Mental Health and Wellbeing shows 39.6% of 16-24-year-olds had a 12-month mental disorder in 2020, up 26.4% from 2006.

"We need to start tackling the root causes behind the increase in mental health conditions, distress and suicidal ideation," Future Generation Global chief executive Caroline Gurney said.

"The current funding of mental healthcare is not working."

Prevention is an area that has been largely neglected in mental health policy, attracting only 1% of combined government mental health expenditure, Gurney said.

"This is despite Australia's strong track record of reducing the financial burden and human cost of many other conditions, such as skin cancer, heart disease, strokes and diabetes- by investing in prevention," she said.

"We are certain that by beginning to front-load more of our investment in mental health, similar advances can be made in the youth mental health space."

Following an expression of interest process that attracted over 175 applicants, Future Generation's new impact partners include BackTrack, Big hART, Happy Paws Happy Hearts, Human Nature, I CAN Network, Mind Blank, Prevention United, Project ROCKIT, ReachOut, Smiling Mind, WANTA, The Westerman Jilya Institute for Indigenous Mental Health, Youth Live4Life and Youth Opportunities.

"By offering multi-year support to these organisations, we believe we will make a piviotal difference for young people and their mental health across Australia and in doing so, optimise the impact of our donations," Future Generation Global's social impact manager Emily Fuller said.

Launched in 2015 by renowned fund manager and philanthropist Geoff Wilson (Wilson Asset Management), Australia's first internationally focused listed investment company has already donated $32.5 million to provide investment and social returns via two ASX-listed investment vehicles, Future Generation Companies and Future Generation Australia.

Commenting on the new portfolio of partners, Wilson said: "Their significant contribution towards improved youth mental health over the past six years will have an abiding impact on people, their families, their communities and the mental health secure."