PensionDanmark selects future chief executive

PensionDanmark appointed Peter Stensgaard Mørch as its new chief executive, to take over after having served a year as deputy chief executive.

It was recently announced that Torben Möger Pedersen, the long-serving chief executive of the pension fund would depart on October 1. At that time, chief investment officer Claus Stampe will step in as chief executive, with Mørch to serve as his deputy for 12 months.

During that first year he will focus on the daily operation of PensionDanmark and undergo "intensive training" to prepare him for the top job.

Mørch currently worked with the Ministry of Finance and has previously held various government roles.

"We are delighted to announce Peter Stensgaard Mørch as the future front figure of PensionDanmark. He will bring unique experience from the management of significant public institutions across economy, finance, labour market and welfare," the fund's chair Lars Sandahl Sørensen said.

"Peter Stensgaard Mørch is a capacity on both a professional, leadership and human level. He is dedicated to make a difference and he has a special ability to succeed. A perfect match to an innovative and ambitious societal provider of welfare services like PensionDanmark."

Meanwhile, on Stampe, he said: "We have found exactly the right way giving Peter Stensgaard Mørch the time to get a wide insight into PensionDanmark while the operation is in the safe hands of Claus Stampe and the rest of the management team. Claus Stampe has 20 years of experience from the management team and has been in the financial sector since before the inception of PensionDanmark."