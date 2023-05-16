Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

PensionDanmark selects future chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 16 MAY 2023   12:40PM

PensionDanmark appointed Peter Stensgaard Mørch as its new chief executive, to take over after having served a year as deputy chief executive.

It was recently announced that Torben Möger Pedersen, the long-serving chief executive of the pension fund would depart on October 1. At that time, chief investment officer Claus Stampe will step in as chief executive, with Mørch to serve as his deputy for 12 months.

During that first year he will focus on the daily operation of PensionDanmark and undergo "intensive training" to prepare him for the top job.

Mørch currently worked with the Ministry of Finance and has previously held various government roles.

"We are delighted to announce Peter Stensgaard Mørch as the future front figure of PensionDanmark. He will bring unique experience from the management of significant public institutions across economy, finance, labour market and welfare," the fund's chair Lars Sandahl Sørensen said.

"Peter Stensgaard Mørch is a capacity on both a professional, leadership and human level. He is dedicated to make a difference and he has a special ability to succeed. A perfect match to an innovative and ambitious societal provider of welfare services like PensionDanmark."

Meanwhile, on Stampe, he said: "We have found exactly the right way giving Peter Stensgaard Mørch the time to get a wide insight into PensionDanmark while the operation is in the safe hands of Claus Stampe and the rest of the management team. Claus Stampe has 20 years of experience from the management team and has been in the financial sector since before the inception of PensionDanmark."

Read more: PensionDanmarkPeter Stensgaard MørchClaus StampeLars Sandahl SørensenTorben Möger Pedersen
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

PensionDanmark chief executive to retire
Global net zero framework launched

Editor's Choice

Abolishing FDSs a major win: Panel

KARREN VERGARA
The Quality of Advice Review's recommendation to abolish Fee Disclosure Statements would be a major win for financial advisers as many continue to grapple with providing accurate documents to clients.

Ariel Investments launches EM portfolios in Australia

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Ariel Investments is launching its first dedicated emerging markets offerings to local institutional investors.

IFM Investors welcomes global head of client solutions

CHLOE WALKER
London-based John Gee-Grant has been named head of global client solutions at IFM Investors.

AZ NGA partners with advisory firm

KARREN VERGARA
AZ NGA has joined forces with a Melbourne-based advisory practice to help drive growth across both businesses.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.