Regulatory

PE Capital in liquidation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 10 FEB 2022   12:40PM

PE Capital Funds Management is now in liquidation after the Federal Court found that it operated managed investment schemes without an AFSL and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

The court found that over $16 million was invested in the registered and unregistered managed investment schemes, believing that such products are insolvent.

From 2015, PE Capital used the money raised via the MISs to fund eight mixed-use commercial and residential projects in Victoria. This was conducted via misleading and deceptive statements, the court said, representing that it was authorised to operate the schemes when it was not.

It also made misleading and deceptive statements about how the investments would be structured, telling investors they had preferential securities when they did not, and in the case of one fund misrepresented the investment strategy that would be used.

Justice Cheeseman ordered the following MISs, which were registered, to be wound up: PE Capital Monthly Yield Fund, and its three sub-funds, Commercial Property Income Fund, Asia Diversified Income Fund and Asia Wholesale Opportunities Fund.

The following MISs, which were unregistered, will also fold: the PE Capital Master Fund; Property Development Opportunities Fund (P1 Fund); Property Development Opportunities Fund (P3 Fund); Asia Wholesale Diversified Income Fund; and Asia Wholesale Opportunities Fund.

Cheeseman said: "I am satisfied that it is in the public interest to wind up PE Capital Funds Management for the purpose of protecting investors and potential investors. Winding up PE Capital Funds Management will also serve to condemn the past breaches of the Act by PE Capital Funds Management."

ASIC's investigation included interviewing Jason Huang (director of PE Capital Asia), Greg Roberts (director of compliance) and Sam Osborne (director).

Martyn Barnes was chair of PE Capital. His LinkedIn now claims he is based in Dubai and is the managing director of Barnes Capital. Simon Day was the chief executive; he worked in corporate finance at PwC and was a partner in mergers and acquisitions at Deloitte earlier in his career.

Read more: PE Capital Funds Management
